Keir Starmer speaks to the country, not the party - Former Blair advisor

By Seán Hickey

The former Director of Communications for Labour revealed to LBC that Keir Starmer has what it takes to resurrect the party in the next election

Lance Price is also a former special advisor to Tony Blair and he joined Andrew Castle to share his views on the election of Sir Keir Starmer as the leader of the Labour Party.

The main point that Mr. Price noticed was that in his acceptance speech, Sir Keir was "was speaking to the country rather than speaking to the party."

"That's a good sign of the leadership to come" Mr. Price said.

Andrew shared that he was greatly impressed by the passion Mr. Starmer showed when he gave his initial speech as the new Labour leader.

Keir Starmer was elected new Labour leader on Saturday. Picture: PA

Citing his differing views from left-wing Corbynism, Lance Price mentioned that Keir Starmer "had to be very careful" when in shadow cabinet to not alienate himself from the Labour Party elite.

The popularity of Sir Keir was baffling to the former special advisor to Tony Blair. He stated that it was "remarkable given that the left has been so prominent up until now" and felt it was testament to Mr. Starmer's charisma to gain such support given his own political views.

Mr. Price pointed out that there isn't much that Keir Starmer can do in terms of policy and government opposition during the Covid-19 crisis. What he does believe however, is that once there is a recovery in the UK, Mr. Starmer will make himself known as the political powerhouse the former director of communications knows he is.

"The country will come out of this and that is hopefully when he'll come into his own"

Lance Price also mentioned that this could be the time where Labour members that have been on the periphery of the party during Jeremy Corbyn's reign, such as Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham will return to play a pivotal role in the rebirth of the Labour Party.