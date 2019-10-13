Lib Dem Peer Fights Back Against Claims Party Are 'Denying Democracy'

13 October 2019, 12:52

The leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lord fought back against Andrew Castle's suggestions that ignoring the results of the first referendum is a "denial of democracy".

Andrew Castle asked Lord Newby: "How do you respond to the accusation that you are denying democracy? They voted to Leave and at the moment it doesn't look like it's happening.

How do you respond to the anger that will be present and that I will see on my timeline here on text and, no doubt, on the telephone as well. They say you are denying what we voted for. How do you respond to that?"

Lord Newby responded: "My response is that giving people the vote, by definition, cannot be a denial of democracy. It is democracy."

Andrew said: "But not responding to that vote and not implementing what they voted for, having promised that you would, that is a denial of democracy, is it not?"

Lord Newby said no.

Andrew then said: "Your party's policy is to revoke Article 50 in the event of a Lib Dem government."

Lord Newby explain: "Yes, the reason it's not a denial of democracy - it would be a denial of democracy, in my view, if the current House of Commons revoked Article 50 without going back to the people. If, we have a referendum, and if the Brexiteers are as confident of victory as they claim they are, they will win."

Andrew then firmly said: "We've had a referendum."

Lord Newby responded: "But, we had a general election. We then had another. This is the nature of democracy, if people's opinions change, you revisit the issue. People's opinions on Brexit have certainly changed, by all the polls, and to give people the vote, by definition, cannot be a denial of democracy."

Lib Dem Peer Fights Back Against Claims Party Are 'Denying Democracy'
Lib Dem Peer Fights Back Against Claims Party Are 'Denying Democracy'. Picture: PA

Andrew then said: "Until you get the answer that you want. That's what it looks like."

The Lib Dem peer said: "That's not what it looks like to me, that's what it looks like to some of the Brexiteers because they fear a referendum because they think, rightly in my view, that they'll lose it."

Andrew said: "I don't agree."

Newby continued: "They'll lose it because people will realise the costs of leaving the EU are simply too grave."

After the call, a frustrated Andrew exclaimed: "Look, god, a second vote!"

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Jim's call left James O'Brien with his head in his hands

James O'Brien Corrects Brexiter's Claims One By One Until He Hangs Up

3 days ago

Mark Francois and Sam Gyimah had a huge row on Cross Question

Mark Francois Has Furious Row With Former Tory Sam Gyimah Over His Defection To Lib Dems

3 days ago

James O'Brien had a remarkable call with this listener from Portugal

Caller From Portugal Tells James O'Brien He Wants Brexit To Stop Freedom Of Movement

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Nigel Farage Goes Head To Head With Extinction Rebellion Protester

Nigel Farage Goes Head To Head With Extinction Rebellion

Nigel Farage Clashes With Caller Who Voted Leave But Is Now A Liberal Democrat

Nigel Farage Clashes With Caller Who Voted Leave But Is Now A Liberal Democrat
Maajid Nawaz Offers A Reality Check To Those Celebrating Cardinal Newman's Sainthood

Maajid Nawaz Offers A "Reality Check" To Those Celebrating Cardinal Newman's Sainthood

Great Eastern Run: Half-marathon cancelled due to man 'acting suspiciously'