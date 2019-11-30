London Bridge: Security Minister says criminal sentencing to be reviewed "very quickly"

Security Minister Brandon Lewis told LBC that, following the attack on London Bridge by Usman Khan, the Government would be looking into how they sentence the most violent offenders.

Andrew Castle said: "Now this bloke was wearing a tag, Usman Khan. He's been in prison as a terrorist but he was out. Clearly, this licensing wasn't working. I mean, this is a complete and utter failure, isn't it?"

Lewis said: "I think it's it's very early to outline what people may or may not think were successes or failures in how systems work when we don't know the details of the case.

"It's a very fast moving, dynamic investigation.

But what I would say and I think is a fair point that leads into the point you're making there is that, as the Prime Minister himself said yesterday, we have got to look at very seriously, very quickly - are we issuing tough enough sentences for the most violent offenders and that's something we have to do as quickly as we can."

London Bridge: Security Minister says criminal sentencing to be reviewed "very quickly". Picture: PA

He told Andrew Castle that they'd be reviewing how people such as the attacker are released from custody.

Lewis said: "We've got to look at are we issuing the right kind of sentences, are we keeping violent offenders in prison long enough to ensure that we keep people safe?

Our first priority is to keep people safe. We won't wait to do whatever we need to do to ensure that continues."

He also added that the police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.