Nigel Evans On Brexit Negotations: "We Are Making An Offering And They Keep Saying No"

5 October 2019, 12:20

The joint Executive Secretary of the 1922 Committee told LBC that Boris Johnson has made concessions but the EU and Irish Taoiseach keep on saying no.

Evans said: "He [Boris Johnson] believes that he is able to get a deal through and if you think about it, what he has done is he has made concessions, Arlene Foster has made concessions, the only people who are saying no are the European Union and of course the Irish Taoiseach.

"So, I would say now, and everybody recognises that Boris Johnson has made a concession here, I'd say to the car industry in the UK, we'd say to industry, the CBI, who have been saying we need to get some form of deal, that now they ought to turn their influence towards Brussels, towards Barnier, towards Juncker, towards Tusk and say we have made some negotiation, we have now stepped up to the plate, it is time for you to do likewise.

Otherwise, it is not a negotiation. What It is, we are making an offering and they keep saying no."

