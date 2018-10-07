Plumbing Company Boss Refuses To Remove 'B******* To Brexit' Sign

This video contains language that some views may find offensive.

The boss of Pimlico Plumbers says he will not take down a giant "Bollocks to Brexit" sign on the roof of his headquarters in central London, even if it means going to prison.

Charlie Mullins is citing freedom of speech and a court case involving the Sex Pistols to oppose council claims the sign contravenes planning law.

The council believes that the sign does not relate to the Pimlico Plumbers business, and should be removed from the building.

But speaking to Andrew Castle, the businessman said: "Quite clearly Brexit it very much about our business. It's not coming down.

"I'm a remainer and looking for a people's vote, and it's not coming down until we get that.

"If it means going to prison over it, then that's what I'll do."