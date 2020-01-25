Richard Burgon should be ruled out of the Labour deputy race, says Wes Streeting

25 January 2020, 09:16

Dawn Butler should also be ruled out because both her and Burgon's position on anti-Semitism.

Wes Streeting, Labour MP, spoke to Andrew Castle about the Labour leadership and deputy leader race.

Andrew Castle spoke about anti-Semitism.

He mentioned how Rebecca Long-Bailey had signed up to the Board of Deputies' 10 pledges, but deputy contender Richard Burgon had not.

Streeting said: "I'm afraid in the deputy race, both Richard Burgon and Dawn Butler - ironically, the shadow's equalities secretary - they haven't signed those pledges and I think that's just absolutely appalling.

"It should just rule them out of the race altogether as it says we know best and we're still not listening."

Richard Burgon should be ruled out of the Labour deputy race, says Wes Streeting
Richard Burgon should be ruled out of the Labour deputy race, says Wes Streeting. Picture: PA

Earlier in the conversation, the Labour MP said: "This is not just an issue of votes, this is an issue of morality and principles and showing that we are genuinely an anti-racist party."

He continued: "The problem we've got we've got with both Becky and Richard Burgon... Becky has signed the Board of Deputies' pledges. That's a good sign because it says look, I'm listening, we need to know something about this.

"But she's been a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and as a member of the NEC she didn't support the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism which is supported by the vast majority of the Jewish community and is internationally supported.

"So, she's got some explaining to do there."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien loved hearing Rosalind's story

James O'Brien's caller's story of her father's experience of Auschwitz is so, so special

19 hours ago

Iain Dale was left in tears by Terry's heartbreaking call

This heartbreaking call to Iain Dale ends in the most beautiful way

1 day ago

Nick Ferrari's interview with Lib Dem peer Lord Greaves got very angry

Nick Ferrari's must-watch interview with Lib Dem peer who compared Brexit to 1930s Germany

8 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

This mum might declare her son as non-binary so he can keep his long hair

This mum might declare her son as non-binary so he can keep his long hair

Love Island star Jack Fincham announces surprise baby news with 'great friend'
Lord Adonis gives four reasons why HS2 would actually be good for the UK

Lord Adonis gives four reasons why HS2 will actually benefit the UK
Caller explains why she could never be friends with a Tory or a Brexiter

Caller explains why she could never be friends with a Tory or a Brexiter