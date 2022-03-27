'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

27 March 2022, 08:45

By Seán Hickey

This is the moment the co-chair of Ukraine's UK friendship group said Rishi Sunak's wife is effectively sponsoring the killing of Ukrainians.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rishi Sunak has been warned he has "very serious questions to answer" after it was revealed that his wife receives millions from her shareholdings in the IT and consultancy business Infosys.

Akshata Murthy owns a stake "worth hundreds of millions" in the company, founded by her father, which is still operating in Moscow despite the Chancellors pleas to businesses to stop trade in Russia.

Read more: Putin 'cannot remain in power': Biden sparks chaos as Kremlin hits back over Poland speech

"She maintains a stake of some £700 million plus which was declared the other day," Andrew Castle pointed out to Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko.

"Any money that is put into the Russian economy in one way or the other, be it directly, be it through investment, be it through taxes...that money goes to sponsor the army."

Read more: Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin

Read more: West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns

Ms Vasylenko told LBC listeners that companies such as that linked to the Chancellor's wife are helping Vladimir Putin "to buy the bullets that are killing Ukrainian children, Ukrainian women."

"Every company has the choice to make, you can run the business as usual and make your money, but you have to live with the fact it's bloody money, and bloody trade.

"If you're ok with that, then fine."

She told Andrew that whilst Ms Murthy might feel fine about gaining financially through her stake in the company still operating in Russia, "I'm not sure your customers would be ok with that."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Yasmin Begum, 40, was stabbed to death while her children were at school

Pictured: London mum stabbed to death while children were at school as man arrested
Alexander Temerk called for a100mile No Fly Zone around Ukraine's borders

Temerko calls for No-fly zone on NATO border as Ukraine faces 'Holodomor like famine'
Snow falls in Glasgow last month

UK weather: Temperatures to plummet with snow on the way before next weekend
Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins 'had 10 different drugs in his system' when he died
A Government adviser on violence against women said the strip-searching of a 15-year-old black schoolgirl should "horrify us all".

Child Q case of black schoolgirl, 15, being strip-searched 'should horrify us all'
Prince William said the future "is for the people to decide upon".

Prince William vows to 'let the people decide' future after controversial Caribbean tour
Police are appealing for witnesses following the five-car collision.

Three injured after high-speed police chase on M23 ends in five-car collision
The dog attack took place in Brook Vale, Cannock.

Girl, 6, and boy, 8, hospitalised after horror dog attack in Staffordshire
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Biden took aim at Putin during his speech in Poland.

Putin 'cannot remain in power': Biden sparks chaos as Kremlin hits back over Poland speech

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile