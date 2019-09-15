Sam Gyimah "Hasn't Decided" If He'll Contest His Current Seat

LBC presenter Andrew Castle asked if he'd "try and be popular in East Surrey at the General Election" and Gyimah told him "we haven't decided that."

Andrew pointed out that the Lib Dems came third behind Labour and the Conservatives last time.

Gyimah responded that the Liberal Democrats "actually did quite well" in the European Elections in Surrey.

He said: "I need to have that discussion with the party.

Sam Gyimah hasn't decided if he'll contest his current seat. Picture: PA

"Today is day one, I only just got my pass."

He added: "I clearly don't agree with his approach to Brexit... which is why I am where I am."

He also said: "His [Boris Johnson] sole focus is to diffuse Nigel Farage."