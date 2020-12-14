'We cannot have a blanket approach to London on Covid'

By Sam Sholli

Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has told LBC there should not be a "blanket approach" to London when it comes to Covid tiers.

London is to enter Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions amid a surge in Covid cases in the capital, Matt Hancock confirmed to MPs today.

The Tier 3 for London announcement comes after data revealed the number of new coronavirus cases rose in every single London borough in the week to December 10.

London will be joined by parts of Essex and Hertfordshire from Wednesday morning in facing the toughest Covid restrictions.

Asked about moving London into Tier 3, Mr Bailey said: "I've said from the very beginning, we cannot have a blanket approach to London.

"London has a population nearly twice that of Scotland."

He then told LBC's Andrew Castle: "If you look at the infection rate in Westminster say versus where I live in Havering, they are wildly different.

"This is about livelihoods and lives as well."

The Tory mayoral candidate then recommended that London adopt "an area-based approach".