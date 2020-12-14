'We cannot have a blanket approach to London on Covid'

14 December 2020, 16:53 | Updated: 14 December 2020, 17:04

By Sam Sholli

Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has told LBC there should not be a "blanket approach" to London when it comes to Covid tiers.

London is to enter Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions amid a surge in Covid cases in the capital, Matt Hancock confirmed to MPs today.

The Tier 3 for London announcement comes after data revealed the number of new coronavirus cases rose in every single London borough in the week to December 10.

London will be joined by parts of Essex and Hertfordshire from Wednesday morning in facing the toughest Covid restrictions.

Asked about moving London into Tier 3, Mr Bailey said: "I've said from the very beginning, we cannot have a blanket approach to London.

"London has a population nearly twice that of Scotland."

He then told LBC's Andrew Castle: "If you look at the infection rate in Westminster say versus where I live in Havering, they are wildly different.

"This is about livelihoods and lives as well."

The Tory mayoral candidate then recommended that London adopt "an area-based approach".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matt Hancock told MPs a new strain of coronavirus has been identified in the UK

'New variant' of coronavirus identified in UK, Hancock says

A new coronavirus variant has been identified in the South East, confirmed Matt Hancock

New coronavirus variant: What is it and will the Covid vaccine still work?
London Tier 3 rules and restrictions revealed from Wednesday 16 December

London Tier 3 restrictions: The tough coronavirus rules to be followed from Wednesday 16
London in Tier 3: Capital to face toughest coronavirus rules and restrictions

When is London moving into Tier 3 and for how long?

Shoppers on Oxford Street after the England lockdown was lifted

London Tier 3: Capital to follow toughest Covid rules as cases surge
Christmas rules in tier 3: The rules and restrictions for the festive season revealed

What are the Christmas rules in tier 3?

No10 has urged schools to stay open despite a surge in coronavirus cases

No10 demands schools stay open despite Covid spike

Matt Hancock is talking to MPs and the nation today over latest Covid developments

Matt Hancock statement today: What time is he speaking?

'We shouldn't panic about new variant of coronavirus,' scientist tells LBC

'We shouldn't panic about new variant of coronavirus,' scientist tells LBC
Boris Johnson has confirmed England will be divided into three tiers to beat coronavirus

Covid lockdown postcode checker: Check your area's coronavirus alert level and tier restrictions

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

3 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

3 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile