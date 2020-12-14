Breaking News

14 December 2020, 14:58 | Updated: 14 December 2020, 15:31

London is to enter Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions amid a surge in Covid cases in the capital, Matt Hancock confirmed to MPs on Monday.

The Tier 3 announcement for the city comes after data revealed the number of new coronavirus cases rose in every single London borough in the week to 10 December.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the news to MPs prior to a statement to the Commons on Monday afternoon.

London will be joined by parts of Essex and Hertfordshire first thing Wednesday morning in facing the toughest Covid restrictions.

The health secretary told MPs the government needed to act fast and could not wait until the middle of the week, when a review was planned, to make a decision.

Labour's Rupa Huq MP said on Twitter: "Worst kept secret ever confirmed. London and Essex (except Tendring) and Herts (Watford/ Hertsmere/ Broxbourne) from 1 min past midnight Weds."

Another MP said they were told that cases are doubling every seven days in the capital.

Mr Hancock is expected to use his Commons statement to outline the financial support available to the Tier 3 areas.

It follows warnings from London Mayor Sadiq Khan that the strictest measures - which will involve the closure of pubs and restaurants except for takeaway and delivery services - would have a "catastrophic" economic impact.

In Tier 3, all bars, restaurants and indoor entertainment venues must close under new tough rules and restrictions, except for takeaway, delivery and click and collect services.

People must not meet socially indoors with anyone they do not live with or they are not in a support bubble with, which includes private gardens and most outdoors public venues.

The measures likely mean that football fans will not be allowed in stadiums or other sporting venues once the measures kick in, while theatres are also set for further closures.

London to enter tier 3 as coronavirus cases spike in England's capital
London to enter Tier 3 as coronavirus cases spike in England's capital. Picture: PA

Mayor Sadiq Khan called for schools to close early, as early as Tuesday, following a surge in cases among 10-19-year-olds in the capital.

Every London borough, apart from Westminster and Ealing, has seen cases rise by more than 20 per cent.

The latest figures show nearly 24,000 cases in a week, and ten boroughs saw cases rise by more than 44 per cent.

Greenwich council has told all schools in the borough to close from tonight.

This story is being updated...

