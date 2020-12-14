Sadiq Khan: Tier 3 would be 'catastrophic' for London's hospitality industry

14 December 2020, 12:07

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has branded Tier 3 restrictions "catastrophic" for the capital's hospitality sectors.

With London likely to enter Tier 3 restrictions within the week James O'Brien asked Sadiq Khan for his views.

Mr Khan said if the capital is moved from Tier 2 into Tier 3 the Government must provide extra support.

He said imposing the toughest tier across the capital would be a "blunt instrument", arguing that the rise in cases was not linked to hospitality venues but instead due to a significant increase in schools and colleges.

Mr Khan said ministers could use a meeting on Monday to decide London's status rather than wait for Wednesday's review of the allocation of tiers across England.

READ MORE: Thousands of Christmas shoppers descend on central London

He told James that none of the tiers addresses the issue of pubs, bars, and cultural venues.

The Mayor said should the capital be moved into Tier 3 then it would be "catastrophic" for those sectors.

Urging the Government to provide "additional financial support," the Mayor said it would help businesses avoid "going bust."

READ MORE: Mayor calls for secondary schools to close early for Christmas as London faces Tier 3

He said not only had they had "an awful nine months," they had also "spent a fortune" ensuring their facilities were Covid-safe.

He warned that without support these businesses could close permanently without support.

The Mayor branded these industries "crucial for our economic recovery."

Health minister Helen Whately is understood to have painted a gloomy picture of the coronavirus situation in London to the capital's MPs with the city verging on a move up into Tier 3.

She was said to have told them in a briefing on Monday morning that a final decision ahead of Wednesday's review is yet to be made but said there is extreme concern in Government about the figures.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at the Beirut port (Hussein Malla/AP)

Lebanon’s caretaker PM will not meet prosecutor in port blast probe
James Blunt reveals how he prevented World War III

James Blunt reveals how he prevented World War III

A freshly-dug grave sits at the Motherwell Cemetery in Port Elizabeth, South Africa (Theo Jeftha/AP)

Eswatini’s prime minister dies with Covid-19 as virus surges in southern Africa
Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dies aged 73

President-elect Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

Electoral College meets to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in US election
Cathedral Shooting

Gunman shot dead by police at New York cathedral Christmas concert

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Here's everything you need to know about a no-deal Brexit

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for you? Everything you need to know
Coronavirus vaccine: A list of priority people will be decided by the government

Covid vaccine priority list: Who will get the vaccine first in the UK?
Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer not offended by honours and titles associated with British Empire

Sir Keir Starmer not offended by honours and titles associated with British Empire
"Leave the Twitter button alone," was Sir Keir's advice

'Leave the Twitter button alone,' Sir Keir's warns'Leave the Twitter button alone,' Sir Keir's warns politicians after Labour MP's tweet
Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am

Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch in full

Maajid Nawaz explains how UK can prosper post-Brexit: 'It's not all bad news'

Maajid Nawaz explains how UK can prosper post-Brexit: 'It's not all bad news'
Walking away from negotiations 'a mistake' warns ex-Taoiseach

Extending Brexit trade talks 'right thing to do' confirms ex-Taoiseach
Nigel Farage: Disruption caused by no-deal Brexit 'will be tiny'

Nigel Farage: Disruption caused by no-deal Brexit 'will be tiny'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London