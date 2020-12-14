London Tier 3 decision looms as capital faces 'exponential growth' in Covid cases

14 December 2020, 11:35 | Updated: 14 December 2020, 11:44

Shoppers in London's Oxford Street over the weekend
Shoppers in London's Oxford Street over the weekend. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

London is moving towards an “exponential growth” in coronavirus cases, MPs have been told as pressure grows to move the capital into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions. 

The capital’s MPs were briefed on the latest statistics by health minister Helen Whatley and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries on Monday morning.

Ms Harries told MPs that while the growth in cases had not yet turned into hospital admissions, these were set to rise and action was needed, according to reports.

Matt Hancock is set to make a statement to MPs in the House of Commons at 3.30pm on Monday.

It comes after London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it is possible an announcement could be made today on moving the capital into Tier 3.

He told Sky News: "My understanding is that Covid-O is meeting as we speak - that's the sub-committee of the Cabinet that makes the recommendations.

"We will have to wait and see what the Government decides - it's a Government decision, not my decision or London leaders' decision."

He said "it's possible" that a decision will be made today "because we have seen over the last few days a big increase in the virus".

Figures released over the weekend showed the seven-day case rate had risen in 32 local authority areas in the capital compared to the previous week.

There were also 17 boroughs where the seven-day rate exceeded 200 cases per 100,000 people.

Mr has said the surge in coronavirus cases across the city is "deeply concerning" and requires further Government action to be brought under control.

Mr Khan wrote to Boris Johnson on Sunday requesting for an immediate increase in Covid-19 testing provision across the capital in response to the rising number of infections.

He also asked for a compensation scheme to be put in place for businesses ahead of any further restrictions being imposed on the city.

More follows...

