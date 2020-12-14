Live

London Tier 3 decision: Live updates as capital faces toughest Covid restrictions

14 December 2020, 13:34 | Updated: 14 December 2020, 15:03

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

London is facing Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions as infection rates soar in many boroughs.

Health secretary Matt Hancock is to announce his decision on whether to put the capital into Tier 3 in a statement to the House of Commons at 3.30pm on Monday.

Sadiq Khan has warned the decision would be "catastrophic" for business but conceded tougher action needed to be taken after MPs were told of an “exponential growth” in Covid-19 cases.

Read more: Labour leader and London Mayor at odds over closure of capital's schools

Read more: London's Islington Council tells schools to close from tomorrow ahead of Tier 3 decision

Read more: Sadiq Khan: Tier 3 would be 'catastrophic' for London's hospitality industry

Pubs and restaurants would be forced to close except for takeaway services over the busy Christmas period.

It comes after thousands of people took to the streets of central London to do their Christmas shopping over the weekend following warnings from the Mayor and police to respect coronavirus rules.

Follow all the latest updates below...

