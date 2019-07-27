Simon Warr: "Tom Watson Should Have Been More Careful" With Abuse Allegations

27 July 2019, 10:33 | Updated: 27 July 2019, 10:41

A former teacher and BBC contributor wrongly accused of child abuse has said that Tom Watson "should have been more careful" with allegations.

Simon Warr, a former teacher who was wrongly accused of child sexual abuse, has said that Deputy Labour Leader Tom Watson was too quick to act following false allegations made by Carl Beech.

Mr Warr was arrested in 2012 in the aftermath of the Jimmy Savile scandal, after being accused of inappropriately touching a pupil in a PE lesson in the 1980s.

The allegation were found to be untrue, but Mr Warr claims it damaged many parts of his life regardless.

In an interview with LBC, Mr Warr warned against "mass moral panic" and urged public figures to be more careful about publicising abuse allegations when there is little evidence.

He said: "I was arrested just after the Jimmy Savile expose, when a mass moral panic gripped this country.

"When we have these mass moral panics, the first casualties are reason and logic.

"In my case, there wasn't a smidgen, an iota, a kernel of evidence to suggest that what was alleged could possibly have happened."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard a brilliant call on government representation

Listeners Want This Brilliant Caller To James O'Brien To Get His Own LBC Show

1 day ago

James O'Brien, listening to Darren's call

James O'Brien Takes Apart Caller's Claim No Deal Must Stay On The Table

2 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty interviewed Priti Patel live from Westminster

Shelagh Fogarty's Forensic Interview Of Boris Backer Priti Patel

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara to resign

Just Eat delivers £9bn merger with Takeaway.com

Former Conservative Muslim Forum Chair Says Government Will "Crash And Burn" Under Johnson

Former Conservative Muslim Forum Chair Says Government Will "Crash And Burn" Under Johnson
Harvey Proctor Accuses Met Police Of Trying To Bankrupt Him

Harvey Proctor Accuses Metropolitan Police Of Trying To Bankrupt Him