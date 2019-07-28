SNP Commons Leader Issues Referendum And Election Challenge

28 July 2019, 13:44

The SNP's Ian Blackford has called on Boris Johnson to give Scotland a second independence vote and said he would welcome a general election.

The SNP's leader in the House of Commons told LBC that Westminster would regret refusing Scotland permission for a new independence referendum.

Blackford also welcomed the idea of calling an early general election, with the SNP holding steady in the polls.

He said: "When the SNP went in front of the electorate in 2016 in the elections for the Scottish Parliament, we came with a manifesto commitment that if there was a material change in circumstances [on Brexit], then we reserve that right to call a referendum.

"We then went on to win the Westminster elections...then our highest share of the vote in any European elections, so we've got a triple lock when it comes to votes of the people of Scotland supporting the SNP and supporting that mandate that we have."

A poll in the Times last month showed that 53% would vote for an independent Scotland if Boris Johnson became Prime Minister.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard a brilliant call on government representation

Listeners Want This Brilliant Caller To James O'Brien To Get His Own LBC Show

2 days ago

James O'Brien, listening to Darren's call

James O'Brien Takes Apart Caller's Claim No Deal Must Stay On The Table

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty interviewed Priti Patel live from Westminster

Shelagh Fogarty's Forensic Interview Of Boris Backer Priti Patel

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

"I am a Leaver!": Stanley Johnson switches sides in Brexit debate

"I am a Leaver!": Stanley Johnson switches sides in Brexit debate
Clive Bull Battles With Lawyer Over Boris Johnson Pledges

Clive Bull Battles With Lawyer Over Boris Johnson Pledges

12 people shot at old timers' day party in Brooklyn, New York
Andrew Castle Clashes With Brexit Party Chair Over No Deal

Andrew Castle Clashes With Brexit Party Chair Over No Deal