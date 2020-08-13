Student's remarkable conversation with Tory MP over A-level fiasco

13 August 2020, 15:23

By Adrian Sherling

This is the extraordinary moment a student whose A-level grades had been heavily downgraded asked a Conservative MP how he could use his mock results instead - and the MP had no idea.

Adam, 19, called Andrew Castle, having just received his A-level results. He has been predicted two A*s and an A and was planning to go to university to study medicine.

His actual results however, have been downgraded two two Bs and a D, putting his place in jeopardy.

Andrew put him on air with Chris Clarkson, the Conservative MP for Heywood and Middleton and Adam asked him how he can get his mock grades instead and still get his place on his desired course.

Andrew then asked Mr Clarkson what made a valid mock or an invalid one.

The Tory MP responded: "I'm going to hold my hands up and say I don't know the difference between them myself."

Andrew Castle put Chris Clarkson on air to speak to an A-level student
Andrew Castle put Chris Clarkson on air to speak to an A-level student. Picture: LBC / House of Parliament

Andrew told him: "That's the problem, isn't it? People are told they've got this triple lock and they can use their mock exams if they're not happy with how they were downgraded by this blasted algorithm we've been hearing about.

"But nobody knows what a valid mock is."

Mr Clarkson tried to explain what a standardised mock is, but Andrew pointed out there are no standardised mocks, adding: "It's not looking great, is it?"

The full exchange is remarkable - hear it at the top of the page.

