This Conversation With Andrew Castle Exploded Very Quickly

The Amber Rudd row has split opinion as to whether she should resign or not, but this call to Andrew Castle escalated very quickly after one generalisation.

Amber Rudd faces criticism for not knowing there was specific migrant removal targets, saying she did not see a memo that was leaked to the Guardian suggesting she did.

Orden from Godstone told Andrew Castle he thought Ms Rudd should go because "she's not shooting straight".

He said Theresa May and Amber Rudd were working together.

But the conversation took a turn when Orden made a generalisation, forcing Andrew to challenge him.

"You have lied to us for centuries" he said.

"Did you say 'you people' to me?" asked Andrew. "Are you talking about white people like me?"

"Yes."

"How guilty do you want me to feel because of the colour of my skin?"

Andrew Castle's explosive call with Orden escalated very quickly. Picture: LBC

Senior Tories have offered their support for the Home Secretary, including Justice Secretary David Gauke who said Ms Rudd did not "knowingly mislead".

But the shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott continued her call for Ms Rudd to quit.

She said: "I am just surprised that she doesn't seem to take the issue seriously enough to offer her resignation."