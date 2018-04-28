This Conversation With Andrew Castle Exploded Very Quickly

28 April 2018, 16:19

The Amber Rudd row has split opinion as to whether she should resign or not, but this call to Andrew Castle escalated very quickly after one generalisation.

Amber Rudd faces criticism for not knowing there was specific migrant removal targets, saying she did not see a memo that was leaked to the Guardian suggesting she did.

Orden from Godstone told Andrew Castle he thought Ms Rudd should go because "she's not shooting straight".

He said Theresa May and Amber Rudd were working together.

But the conversation took a turn when Orden made a generalisation, forcing Andrew to challenge him.

"You have lied to us for centuries" he said.

"Did you say 'you people' to me?" asked Andrew. "Are you talking about white people like me?"

"Yes."

"How guilty do you want me to feel because of the colour of my skin?"

Andrew Castle's explosive call with Orden escalated very quickly
Andrew Castle's explosive call with Orden escalated very quickly. Picture: LBC

Amber Rudd faces criticism for not knowing there was specific migrant removal targets, saying she did not see a memo that was leaked to the Guardian suggesting she did.

Senior Tories have offered their support for the Home Secretary, including Justice Secretary David Gauke who said Ms Rudd did not "knowingly mislead".

But the shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott continued her call for Ms Rudd to quit.

She said: "I am just surprised that she doesn't seem to take the issue seriously enough to offer her resignation."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari's powerful interview with Alfie Evans' dad

Alfie Evans' Dad Tells LBC: The Alder Hey Doctors Hate Us

2 days ago

James O'Brien screams in frustration

The Brexit Caller That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration

8 days ago

Steve Allen spoke beautifully about Dale Winton

Steve Allen's Emotional Tribute To Close Friend Dale Winton

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile