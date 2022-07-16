Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

16 July 2022, 10:05

By Tim Dodd

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat has told LBC that he is running for PM to give people "a choice" and that it is "up to others" to decide whether he is fit for the job.

Last night, the five remaining Tory leadership hopefuls were grilled on trust in politics as they faced their first public TV debate of the contest. 

Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat faced tough questions about integrity within the Tory party.

Andrew Castle asked Mr Tugendhat if he "still saw" himself potentially being the PM.

"The reason I'm running is because I think people should have the right to choose," Mr Tugendhat replied.

"The only choice I had, as it were, was whether or not to stand. I decided to stand because I think people should have a choice.

"I'm sure there's plenty of people listening who could think of nothing worse than having me as Prime Minister, but you know, maybe there are some others who think differently.

"What I'm trying to do is to put myself out there and tell you who I am and give you the choice."

Read more: TV debates and 'dirty' tactics could still change things - everyone is nervous, says Marr

Mr Tugendhat later said: "I'm offering myself to serve our country and it's up to others to decide whether they want me to."

