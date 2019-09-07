Tory MP Calls For "Unelected Foul-Mouthed Oaf" Dominic Cumming To Be Sacked

A Conservative MP has called for Dominic Cummings to be sacked as a special advisor to Boris Johnson after a series of controversial decisions.

Sir Roger Gale, MP for North Thanet in Kent, made the comments during an interview on LBC, where he said Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to "blunder on" with Mr Cummings.

He said: "I said, and I meant, that he was an unelected foul-mouthed oaf, and I stand by that.

"The way that he treated a senior former cabinet minister, Greg Clarke, who is highly respected, mild-mannered, most courteous secretary of state.

"The way that he was treated, and abused, by Mr Cummings is wholly unacceptable, and that man has no place in Downing Street at all."

The MP recalled a conversation he had with the Boris Johnson, where he warned the Prime Minister to sack Dominic Cummings or risk further divisions in the Conservative Party.

It follows the claim by Boris Johnson that he would be willing to disobey a law passed by Parliament to prevent a no-deal Brexit.