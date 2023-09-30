Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

30 September 2023, 20:13

Andrew Castle is surprised that Mark Harper is 'confident' the Tories will win the next election

By Grace Parsons

The Transport Secretary Mark Harper

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Appearing on Andrew Castle this morning, Transport Secretary Mark Harper proclaimed that he is "confident" that the Conservatives will win at the next general election.

Andrew responded, surprised: "Are you? Oh come on, you cannot be. I mean do you believe in polling? Do you believe in research?... Do you talk to people when you go shopping? It's an absolute horror story for the Conservative party.

"You can't offer one single improvement in 13 years that people remember, that's the problem.

"Taxes are going up, you've got public services not working, the law courts are slow, the police are demoralised, you've got the train strikes. I mean, it's a combination which is difficult."

Mr Harper defended his party: "First of all , I do talk to my constituents a lot... I hear nobody saying that they think the Labour party has the answers for the future, they know things are tough.

He went on to say: "Let me pick one success that I want to focus on. We had two big economic shocks, we had the pandemic, we had the war in Ukraine.

"We had to make big interventions to protect the public. Those were decisions the PM took when he was Chancellor and as a result, we've had the fastest growing economy of any of the Western European economies.

"So I'm not pretending life's easy at the moment, it is difficult."

READ MORE: Train drivers deliberately targeting Tory party conference with strike, Aslef union boss admits

Natasha Devon debunks Mark Harper's claim that UK has 'fastest growing economy' in Western Europe

Later in the day, Natasha Devon responded to Mark Harper, saying: "You heard him making two claims which back up his confidence that they will win.

"The first was furlough, which he cited as a triumph, conveniently forgetting, of course, that the Treasury wrote off an estimated £4.3 billion worth of Covid fraud, and the response to the war in Ukraine.

"The second claim that he made was that we have the fastest growing economy in Europe."

Natasha went on to debunk his second claim: "What can only be described as a cursory Google search before I came on air this evening, that told me right away that in 2024, the UK economy is actually projected to have the lowest growth in Europe.

"Behind Ireland, Malta, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, Hungary, Cyprus, Poland, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Greece and Portugal, who are all above the EU average.

"Then Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Finland, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, who are below the EU average but still doing better than us."

Natasha concluded: "Have I missed something that would explain the confidence that Mark Harper apparently feels?"

READ MORE: Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bradley Lowery's mother 'heartbroken' after football fans appear to mock six-year-old's death - as police probe incident

Bradley Lowery's mother slams 'low life' football fans as police probe pair appearing to mock youngster's death
Ashraf Habimana, 16, named as victim of fatal Luton knife attack that left two others injured as three arrested by police

Tributes paid to 'innocent soul' Ashraf Habimana, 16, victim of fatal Luton knife attack as three arrested by police
The incident, which took place on Friday, saw the 43-year-old man arrest for sexual assault upon his arrival at Palma's Son Sant Joan airport following the alleged mid-air incident.

British tourist, 43, arrested for sexually assaulting male air steward aboard Jet2 flight to Majorca
Andrew Flintoff's ex-England teammate and close friend Steve Harmison has revealed the reason for the star's limelight following his near-fatal Top Gear crash.

Andrew Flintoff's ex-England teammate Steve Harmison reveals star's reasons for dodging spotlight after Top Gear crash
Bride and groom 'dead inside' after Iraq wedding blaze killed more than 100 guests

Bride and groom 'numb' after Iraq wedding blaze killed more than 100 guests

Mick Whelan has admitted the train drivers' strike is targeting the Conservative party conference

Train drivers deliberately targeting Tory party conference with strike, Aslef union boss admits
Suella Braverman has avoided a meeting with Justin Welby on immigration

Suella Braverman 'turned down meeting with Justin Welby to discuss immigration'

The driver was fined for the tea incident

Moment driver spotted drinking mug of tea on motorway, as bemused police slap him with dangerous driving fine
Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
The incident took place in Tidsbury in Wiltshire

Couple duck for cover after being shot at with 'powerful air weapon' in quiet English town, as four arrested

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

9 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile