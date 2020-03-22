Watch: French "balcony marathon man" says he ran for medical staff

22 March 2020, 10:29

By Seán Hickey

Elisha Nochomovitz, the French man who ran a marathon on his 7 metre balcony told Andrew Castle his reasoning for the achievement.

Elisha Nochomovitz went viral on Saturday for his hilarious attempt to run 42 kilometres on his 7 metre-long balcony. The 32 year old told Andrew that his time on this run was his worst ever, at a snail pace of 6 hours and 48 minutes.

"You must know that I've run 36 marathons before" he joked, insisting that his best marathon was completed in half the time.

"It was just a challenge" Mr. Nochomovitz said. He told Andrew that he is an ambassador of charities and saw it as a good way to keep fit and to raise awareness.

"My message was to support all medical staff" he said. The whole purpose of his run, he put, was to thank the medical services of the world for their action during this crisis.

The Frenchman ran the feat to thank world health services
The Frenchman ran the feat to thank world health services. Picture: Facebook: Elisha Nochomovitz

Among his thanks for health services, Mr. Nochomovitz "wanted to prove it was possible to [do] sport at home" during this crisis.

He thanked his girlfriend for her help during the marathon, who was to there to give him water and encouragement during the 42km battle.

Asked how he found the time to do this, "the marathon man" told Andrew that his "restaurant is closed since a week, so I have to stay at home". He went on to share with Andrew the measures France has taken to slow the spread of Covid-19 and where the UK could possibly take inspiration.

You can watch "The Marathon Man" Elisha Nochomovitz's interview with Andrew Castle above.

