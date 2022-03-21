Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists

21 March 2022, 17:02

By Seán Hickey

The Welsh government's move to criminalise parents who hit their children is 'an injustice', this Christian activist tells LBC.

The Senedd voted on Monday to make it a criminal offence to smack or physically punish a child. Andrew Castle reflected on the news with Simon Calvert, Deputy Director for Public Affairs at The Christian Institute and spokesperson for the Be Reasonable campaign, who advocated agains the Welsh government's decision.

Read more: Welsh Assembly passes child smacking ban in historic vote

Following the vote, any type of corporal punishment is now illegal as part of the Children (Abolition Of Defence Of Reasonable Punishment - Wales) Act of 2020.

"You're criminalising parents for doing something that doesn't need to be criminalised, and that's an injustice" Mr Calvert declared.

He elaborated on the view, explaining that "this isn't about protecting children from abuse, that's already illegal". The activist explained that the measure abolishes the "reasonable chastisement defence" which gave parents grounds to punish their children physically, within reason.

Read more: James O'Brien On Why Smacking Children Is So Wrong

Read more: James O'Brien's Perfect Response To Man Who Smacks His Children

"You can smack or not smack your children but should you make it a criminal offence?"

"Will you be prosecuted for a tap?" Andrew wondered, to which Mr Calvert declared "you could be" under new rules.

"Even the Welsh governments own polling says only 38% of people supported their legislation" he pointed out, stating that the government "can't get popular support" for the move

"You're going to involve the criminal justice system and social services in families where there's absolutely nothing wrong!"

Latest News

See more Latest News

Concert For Ukraine. Picture: LBC

Concert for Ukraine: Nile Rodgers and Tom Odell join star-studded line up
Oliver Dowden has said the PM is 'desperate to go to Ukraine'

Boris 'desperate' to go to Kyiv as he has an 'emotional connection' with Ukrainian people
Bird flu means chickens cannot currently be kept outside

End of the free-range eggs: Mass repackaging after bird flu outbreak keeps hens indoors
Conservative co-chairman Oliver Dowden has told LBC Boris Johnson is "confident" he did not break the law over alleged lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

PM 'confident' he did not break the law over Partygate, minister tells LBC
A 14-year-old girl has died after her e-scooter collided with a van in East London

Girl, 14, riding e-scooter dies after collision with a van in East London
P&O Ferries has been accused of hiring staff for less than £2 an hour

P&O accused of hiring workers on '£1.80 an hour' after sacking 800 people
Boris Becker at court today with girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro

Boris Becker on trial accused of failing to hand over tennis trophies to settle debts
Roy Bigg’s remains were discovered in a freezer in London

Body of man missing for 10 years found hidden in freezer in disused London pub
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr blasts Boris for 'grotesquely offensive' Ukraine Brexit comparison

Andrew Marr blasts Boris for 'ludicrous and offensive' Ukraine Brexit comparison

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile