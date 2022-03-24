Andrew Marr: The 2020s feels like the 1970s but with worse music

24 March 2022, 18:12

By Sophie Barnett

Andrew Marr has compared the 2020s to the 1970s but with "worse music" as he warned we are living through history whether we like it or not.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In his opening monologue, Andrew said there are days when having some sense of history is useful, adding that today is certainly one of them.

He looked back at the 70s era, which saw the Watergate scandal, the energy crisis and the Vietnam War and drew parallels on the world we see today.

"Politicians of left and right are thinking hard about the early 1970s. Back then, some fifty years ago, unemployment was running at 4.3% - a million people," he said.

"Today it's running at just under 4%, a bit better but not much. Back then inflation was becoming a problem, over 7%.

"Today it’s 7.4% and just like our parents and grandparents, we're all going to notice it.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

"In the early 1970s, the age of Kipper ties, flares and heavy rock, there was an energy crisis, caused by an overseas war.

"Today? Well, look around. I'm not saying that what happened then, is going to happen now: then much of Britain was fuelled by coal and there was a confrontation with the miners. There was energy rationing, factories working only three days a week, people freezing cold, washing and shaving by candlelight… and huge political turmoil. But the only point of knowing your history is helping you try to avoid repeating it.

"I guess we're not going back to kipper ties but as we digest yesterday's statement by the Chancellor - and that went down well didn't it? We'll be talking about how we stop the 2020s feeling like the 1970s, but with worse music."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

He went on: "And another thing today which felt like history - that NATO summit in Brussels as the west tries to maintain its unity against Russia. NATO was founded in 1949 - it's even older than I am - to glare across the Iron curtain at the Soviets.

"In recent years the Americans became distracted by the rising threat of China and looked East. Well all of that has stopped.

"President Biden is telling people in private that there is now a new world order which America has to lead. Back where we started folks.

"You can choose to bone up on your history, or choose not to.

"But like it or not, history is what you're living through right now."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has said talk of nuclear weapons is to divert attention away from Russian assaults in Ukraine

Talk of nuclear weapons is a 'distraction' from 'barbarism' in Ukraine, says PM
arrest

Dramatic bodycam footage shows moment police swoop on Sir David Amess murder suspect
woman screaming

Woman filmed screaming on Jet2 flight banned from airline for life and fined £5,000
Gordon Ramsay's £4.4million beachside mansion in Rock on the north Cornwall coast.

Gordon Ramsay reignites feud after saying he 'cant stand' the Cornish
ukraine

15,000 people illegally deported to Russia from Mariupol, officials say
Nicola Sturgeon is embroiled in a row similar to when Boris Johnson compared Ukraine to Brexit

Row as Nicola Sturgeon accused of linking independence to Ukraine war
hillsborough

Hillsborough disaster to be taught at schools on Merseyside

The soldiers of the high mountain gendarmerie platoon (PGHM) of Isère quickly went to the scene of the accident.

British tourist, 34, dies in base jumping accident in France

UK at 'risk' of 'tiptoeing into proxy war with Russia', warns former top security adviser

UK at 'risk' of 'tiptoeing into proxy war with Russia', warns former top security adviser
Female athletes racing against 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medalist

Female athletes racing 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medallist

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile