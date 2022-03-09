Andrew Marr hits out at Boris Johnson over 'woeful' management of Ukraine refugee crisis

By Emma Soteriou

Andrew Marr has taken aim at Boris Johnson in a scathing monologue over the "woeful" management of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

His monologue on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr called out the UK Government for its failure to deal with the refugee crisis, despite its success in introducing sanctions against Russia and providing military help for Ukraine.

"In responding to the Ukraine war, the Government has, in lots of areas, been doing pretty well," Andrew said.

"On sanctions, on sending military help, working closely with other diplomatic allies...

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

"But, in one area, the whole thing has been woeful. And that is our mean-spirited, incompetent, bureaucratic attitude to desperate refugees.

"In the Commons again today, Boris Johnson used the language of open arms and British generosity - and he sounded like he meant it - and yet we all see the queues and the desperation in France and Poland of the tiny numbers being let in."

He went on to say: "I think there is a big problem here for ministers. If we hear one thing from them, and we see with our own eyes something completely different, we all know what we believe.

"And I don't believe this current policy - represented by Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, who was not in the Commons today - can stand for much longer."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"A change is surely coming," Andrew added.

"All this human misery, of course, is the result of Vladimir Putin's lust to build a greater Russian empire.

"So another question for today: Why didn't our leaders spot what was happening earlier and head it off?"