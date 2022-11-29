Andrew Marr: Do British politicians have the backbone to stand up to the social media giants?

Andrew Marr tonight asks: Do British politicians have the backbone to stand up to the social media giants? Picture: LBC

By Danielle DeWolfe

With the world's richest man, Elon Musk, removing Twitter's disinformation rules in favour of what he calls 'free speech', tonight Andrew Marr asks: do British politicians have the backbone to stand up to the social media giants?

Opening Tonight with Andrew Marr, the LBC presenter questioned the role those governing the nation play when it comes to protecting internet users from harm.

"We turn to governments, don't we, to protect us? That's their first and most basic job - hence armies, police, courts, hospitals. But there is a form of harm being pumped into almost every home in the country which is Insidious and against which we have only the most feeble of protections.

"It isn't only the material which drives young people, both boys and girls, two eating disorders and self-harm. It's also the wild political delusions, the racist conspiracies, the paranoia spewing out of the internet day after day."

Elon Musk bought the social media platform for $44 billion in October. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Reflecting on the decision by world's richest man to remove the vetting and removal of disinformation on the platform, Marr added: "Yesterday on Twitter you could easily find a page which read like this: "Content that is demonstrably false or misleading and may lead to significant risk of harm (such as increased exposure to the virus, or adverse effects on public health systems) may not be shared on Twitter."

"But its new owner, the world's richest man Elon Musk, has taken this down in pursuit of what he calls free speech. By the middle of January, according to the numbers guys, Mr Musk will be the number one influencer on Twitter. As I say, we look to our government to protect us. So what's it doing?"

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

It comes as many questioned the 'watering down' of the government's new Online Safety Bill - most notably, Ian Russell. the father of Molly Russell, who killed herself after viewing dangerous and influential self-harm material online.

Marr added: "The culture secretary Michelle Donelan says today it includes stronger protections. In the end, there's a simple question here: Do British politicians have the backbone to stand up to some of the most powerful private companies on the planet? Will the British Parliament take on the social media Giants or not?"

15-year-old Claudia Collins, daughter of Conservative MP and former Minister for tech, Damian Collins, speaks on online safety. Picture: LBC

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"Later we will hear the view of an incredibly courageous journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner from the Philippines, which is much further down this dangerous path than we are.

Marr added: "But first, a rare father and daughter interview you with Damian Collins, the Conservative MP and former Minister for tech; and his 15-year-old daughter Claudia, who campaigns to limit the damage done to teenagers online."