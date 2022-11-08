Andrew Marr: 'opera is not snobby - slashing funding is a panicky, political decision that has made this country bleaker'

Andrew Marr has hit out at the Arts Council for slashing opera funding. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Kit Heren

Andrew Marr has hit out at the decision to cut funding for the English National Opera as a "panicky, politically driven decision by a bunch of cultural bureaucrats", who have "made this country just a little bit bleaker"

Andrew said he wanted to "abolish" the Arts Council for its decision to slash the grant for the ENO - meaning it has to move from its West End base at the London Coliseum.

The ENO have normally been given £12.6 million by the Arts Council, but this has been cut to £17 million over the next three years.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr on Tuesday, Andrew defended the ENO as "the reverse of snobby", pointing to its record on giving out cheap tickets and handing professional opportunities to young musicians and people from non-traditional opera backgrounds.

Tosca being performed at the English National Opera. Picture: Getty

Madam Butterfly in the ENO in February. Picture: Getty

The presenter, a self-confessed opera lover, said: "Now, lots of people hate opera. Too posh, too expensive, it's not pure classical music and it's not really theatre either. It's where swanky central London elites air kiss and network. In short, it's not for the likes of you.

"So when last week Arts Council England announced it was destroying English National Opera by swiping away its grant, ministers must have expected general applause.

"And indeed regional groups will get more money – the Asian Arts Fund in Bristol, the Gorilla Circus in the Cambridge fens - money for the Blackpool lights, for organisations in Lincolnshire and the Isle of Wight."

Soprano Nadine Benjamin defended the ENO. Picture: Getty

He added: "But there's another side to this story. First, confession: I love opera. It makes my heart thump and it makes me cry and all the rest of it. But also English National Opera, performing in English, works incredibly hard to bring in normal audiences and appeal to regular folk.

"It prioritises wildly popular music, it offers cheap seats for young people. Its orchestra, which will probably now be disbanded, has offered opportunities to extraordinary musicians from all backgrounds."

Andrew also spoke to Nadine Benjamin on Tuesday night, who praised the ENO for giving her her break in opera.

The presenter added: "It may occupy one of the most beautiful theatres anywhere in Britain - which will presumably now be mothballed - but it is absolutely the reverse of snobby.

"Remnants of the company may limp to Manchester where few preparations to welcome them have been made so far.

"It is in short, a panicky, politically driven decision by a bunch of cultural bureaucrats who have managed to make this country just a little bit bleaker, a little bit duller, and also less friendly to talented young musicians starting out.

"Well done the Arts Council. I would like to abolish you."