Andrew Marr: 'opera is not snobby - slashing funding is a panicky, political decision that has made this country bleaker'

8 November 2022, 19:51

Andrew Marr has hit out at the Arts Council for slashing opera funding
Andrew Marr has hit out at the Arts Council for slashing opera funding. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Kit Heren

Andrew Marr has hit out at the decision to cut funding for the English National Opera as a "panicky, politically driven decision by a bunch of cultural bureaucrats", who have "made this country just a little bit bleaker"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew said he wanted to "abolish" the Arts Council for its decision to slash the grant for the ENO - meaning it has to move from its West End base at the London Coliseum.

The ENO have normally been given £12.6 million by the Arts Council, but this has been cut to £17 million over the next three years.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr on Tuesday, Andrew defended the ENO as "the reverse of snobby", pointing to its record on giving out cheap tickets and handing professional opportunities to young musicians and people from non-traditional opera backgrounds.

Tosca being performed at the English National Opera
Tosca being performed at the English National Opera. Picture: Getty
Madam Butterfly in the ENO in February
Madam Butterfly in the ENO in February. Picture: Getty

The presenter, a self-confessed opera lover, said: "Now, lots of people hate opera. Too posh, too expensive, it's not pure classical music and it's not really theatre either. It's where swanky central London elites air kiss and network. In short, it's not for the likes of you.

"So when last week Arts Council England announced it was destroying English National Opera by swiping away its grant, ministers must have expected general applause.

"And indeed regional groups will get more money – the Asian Arts Fund in Bristol, the Gorilla Circus in the Cambridge fens - money for the Blackpool lights, for organisations in Lincolnshire and the Isle of Wight."

Soprano Nadine Benjamin defended the ENO
Soprano Nadine Benjamin defended the ENO. Picture: Getty

He added: "But there's another side to this story. First, confession: I love opera. It makes my heart thump and it makes me cry and all the rest of it. But also English National Opera, performing in English, works incredibly hard to bring in normal audiences and appeal to regular folk.

"It prioritises wildly popular music, it offers cheap seats for young people. Its orchestra, which will probably now be disbanded, has offered opportunities to extraordinary musicians from all backgrounds."

Andrew also spoke to Nadine Benjamin on Tuesday night, who praised the ENO for giving her her break in opera.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

The presenter added: "It may occupy one of the most beautiful theatres anywhere in Britain - which will presumably now be mothballed - but it is absolutely the reverse of snobby.

"Remnants of the company may limp to Manchester where few preparations to welcome them have been made so far.

"It is in short, a panicky, politically driven decision by a bunch of cultural bureaucrats who have managed to make this country just a little bit bleaker, a little bit duller, and also less friendly to talented young musicians starting out.

"Well done the Arts Council. I would like to abolish you."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gavin Williamson has quit his government role

Gavin Williamson quits as Cabinet Office minister amid bullying allegations

Archie Battersbee

Coroner says there is 'no evidence' that Archie Battersbee was taking part in online blackout challenge before death
Meghan Markle has encouraged people to vote in the US mid-terms

Meghan Markle wears 'I voted' sticker amid US midterms and shares 'checklist and reminders' for voting
Sepp Blatter has said Qatar should never have been given the World Cup

'World Cup should not have gone to Qatar,' says Sepp Blatter, president of FIFA when tournament was awarded
Actors Wendy Richard and Bill Treacher pictured on the exterior set of the BBC soap opera 'EastEnders',

Actor Bill Treacher who played Arthur Fowler in EastEnders dies aged 92

Just Stop Oil have been causing chaos on the M25 in recent days

'We'll win in the end': Eco activist likens road protests to Suffragettes as he defends blocking M25
Simon and Lucy had their wedding cancelled by the Snowdonia Hotel as they catered to the asylum seekers

Heartbroken couple forced to cancel dream wedding after luxury Snowdonia hotel is used to house asylum seekers
RMT secretary general Mick Lynch has criticised the pensions proposals ahead of the strike

Travel chaos looms as Tube strike going ahead on Thursday over TfL pension dispute

Andrew Marr on LBC

Andrew Marr says the return of Donald Trump would be 'no joke' for America and the rest of the world
08/11/22

‘There's something quite sinister about the way Just Stop Oil is protesting’, says LBC caller

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

10 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

10 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile