Andrew Marr: Rwanda scheme designed to get people 'worked up' and make us choose sides

14 June 2022, 18:11 | Updated: 14 June 2022, 18:13

By Sophie Barnett

The Rwanda scheme is designed to get people "worked up" and make us choose sides, Andrew Marr has said.

Opening LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter asked: "Why is it that when it comes to individuals, we still seem to divide the world into good and bad countries?

“I've noticed, for instance, that among the few asylum seekers being packed off to Rwanda tonight, assuming the plane takes off later on, is a Syrian refugee - a young man who refused to join the murderous Syrian Army, is now on hunger strike and has threatened to kill himself.

“Meanwhile as, five years on, we remember the horrific Grenfell fire which killed 72 people in a London tower block containing more than its fair share of migrants, the first named victim was a Syrian refugee Muhammad al Hajj Ali.

“If you want to get on in life, my advice is, don't get yourself born in Syria.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

“I understand of course why we feel a special sympathy for Ukrainian refugees right now. But let's not forget that the Russian tactics used to terrorise cities and murder civilians were tried out first, not in Ukraine, but in Syria.

“Anyway, the first reports were that the flight’s likely to set off from RAF Boscombe near Salisbury. On that flight I’m told there will be two married men, one with a son in Carlisle.

“Two others have families in the UK, five are victims of trafficking or torture and one has PTSD, which will make the flight particularly traumatic. The government’s aware of all of this.

“Another likely deportee, this time from Iran, told reporters he didn't understand "why I would be relocated to Rwanda when Ukrainians are welcomed, given a better life, shelter and everything they need. Regardless of origin, we are all human beings”. He is also, by the way, threatening to kill himself.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

“I'm not going to go on a rant tonight. I understand that this policy is all about getting people worked up, trying to get us to choose sides - goody countries, baddy countries – pick a side everyone, Prince Charles and the dripping wet archbishops, or Boris and the plain people of England who think nobody ever listens to them.

“Tonight, Boris Johnson has hinted that Britain will pull out of the European Convention of Human Rights to stop appeals against the deportations.

“Apparently, the clever people in government call this wedge politics. I can think of a different name.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters have lined the streets outside the removal centre

Two arrested as protesters attempt to block first migrant flight to Rwanda
The officer posted the video on a Whatsapp group he shared with 18 colleagues

Police officer accidentally sent colleagues bizarre video of himself with 'penis in a brace'
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Grenfell Memorial service.

William and Kate lay wreath at Grenfell Tower memorial service five years after tragedy
Louie Sibley shared a police appeal after his girlfriend was attacked in Nottingham

Police launch appeal after footballer Louie Sibley's girlfriend 'beaten unconscious'
A primary school teacher is facing jail after sexually abusing two schoolboys

Sobbing primary school teacher jailed after molesting students aged 11 and 12
Beaches will be packed at the end of the week when temperatures hit 30C.

Hot weather warning issued as temperatures set to hit 33C

Victoria Station

Man arrested after "disturbing" sexual assault on girl, 10, in London station
Amber Heard stood by her testimony in her first interview since her court battle with Johnny Depp

Heard stands by 'every word' and admits Depp trial was 'Hollywood brats at their worst'
Shelagh Fogarty warns of Grenfell fire and Hillsborough response 'parallels'

'Real parallels with Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty on Grenfell handling
The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal arrived at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, taking the Queen's place in the royal carriage procession.

Queen misses first day of Royal Ascot as Charles and Camilla take her place

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile