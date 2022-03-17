Andrew Marr: What were P&O Ferries thinking sacking 800 staff like this in the modern era?

17 March 2022, 18:08 | Updated: 17 March 2022, 18:12

By Will Taylor

Andrew Marr has questioned what P&O Ferries were thinking when they announced the sacking of 800 staff.

Speaking in a monologue on Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr, he also questioned if Vladimir Putin's "bizarre, even fascistic" rant begs the question as to whether the Russian president can deal with anyone.

It came ahead of his questioning of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle on the Global Player exclusive show.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Mr Marr said: "Sometimes there is a single question that hangs over a whole week - that matters more than the passing stories, all the daily ups and downs.

Read more: Balaclava-clad guards haul crews off ferries after P&O sacks all 800 British staff by Zoom

Read more: 'Dirty tricks': Imposter posing as Ukraine PM manages to call UK defence secretary

"This week it's been simply: can this bloody war be brought to an end by talking?

"Yesterday, I told you about newspaper reports of a 15-point peace plan being worked out between Ukraine and Russia.

"But today, following a quite bizarre, even fascistic, rant by the Russian president Vladimir Putin we have to ask whether this man is prepared, or able, to do any kind of deal with anyone?

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

Read more: Putin issues chilling warning to West in bizarre rant over 'scum' traitors

"Plenty of dark political psychology coming up later on. But we can't, in the meantime, forget what's going on here at home, where psychologists, political or otherwise, may also be urgently needed.

"I've been speaking to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the genial and highly respected Speaker of the House of Commons, about allegations of bullying and misbehaviour there - you’ll hear from him in a minute.

"But there's also that extraordinary story of the shipping company P&O Ferries sacking 800 seafarers by video call - so they can be replaced, says their union, by foreign contract workers.

"Some sailors tonight are still refusing to leave their ships. Tonight, P&O might not have noticed it's 2022. What were they thinking?"

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said debates in parliament became "very tense" and "difficult" when John Bercow was Speaker

'Tense and difficult' Lindsay Hoyle 'had heated debates' with Bercow but wasn't bullied
Sir Lindsay confirmed one plan is to leave the Commons for 20 years for refurbishment

MPs could leave Commons for 20 years for £13bn refurb, Lindsay Hoyle admits
Ben Wallace said he was the victim of an attempt at "dirty tricks"

'Dirty tricks': Imposter posing as Ukraine PM manages to call UK defence secretary
David Carrick, 47, had previously been charged with 29 offences against 10 victims including rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and sexual assault.

Met officer accused of string of sex crimes charged with further 12 offences
bank of england

Bank of England warns inflation could soar to 8% as interest rates rise again
england scotland flag

Anglophobia a bigger problem than Islamophobia in Scotland, claims Tory councillors
The BBC paid out a substantial sum over the 1995 interview

BBC pays 'substantial sum' in damages to Princess Diana aide over Martin Bashir interview
To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles, pictured alongside co-star Penelope Keith, has died.

To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles dies from cancer aged 85

'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Darnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff

'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Barnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff
Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

'Taking back control?': Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile