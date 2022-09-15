'I'm the far right's public enemy number one' says top US Covid expert Fauci who clashed with Trump

15 September 2022, 18:26

Donald Trump often clashed with Anthony Fauci
Donald Trump often clashed with Anthony Fauci. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Will Taylor

The US president's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci says he is the far right's "public enemy number one" because of his frequent clashes with Donald Trump.

Mr Fauci became the face of coronavirus messaging in the US when the pandemic broke out, adopting a cautious and serious tone, though many of Mr Trump's followers preferring the president's optimistic and incorrect advice about Covid.

The expert said he became the main enemy of the extreme right in the US because he spoke out when Mr Trump said the virus would go away and promoted unproven remedies.

He told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr: "It was difficult to listen to it but I had to do something which has made me in some respects the public enemy of the far right in this country to this day, with persistent threats on me and my family, because I did have to speak out.

"For example, when he continued to say that hydroxychloroquine worked, or that the virus would disappear like magic soon, it was very uncomfortable for me to have to publicly contradict him because I have a great deal of respect for the office of the presidency of the United States.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"So I took no great pleasure in that but I had to do it, both for my own integrity and for my responsibility to the American public because as a public health person that is my responsibility, to the public of the United States and indirectly, to the world, because of the United States' leadership in certain areas of science and public health."

Mr Fauci, who continues to serve under Joe Biden, said he believes the World Health Organisation's claim that the pandemic is almost over could be right but urged caution given how variants sprung up in the past.

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Putin's chef' is seen recruiting convicts for the war in Ukraine

Chilling video of 'Putin's chef' recruiting convicts for Ukraine war saying he'll accept sex criminals as 'mistakes happen'
Zachary Small and his family are safely back in England after their traumatic ordeal

Ex-England cricket star's son and family rescued from Atlantic after whale attack

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace today guarded the Queen's coffin as she lay in state in London.

Cabinet on guard: Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stands vigil over Queen's coffin during lying-in-state
The Queen's funeral on Monday will be a bank holiday

Queen's funeral: When does service start and how will she be laid to rest in Windsor?

Kwasi Kwarteng is set to deliver a mini-budget

Mini-budget cutting tax for millions to be announced next week as Kwarteng mulls binning bankers' bonus cap
The Queen will be laid to rest beside the Duke of Edinburgh

Queen to be buried with Philip after funeral including two minute silence

William and Kate view sea of flowers at Sandringham

'Don't cry, you'll start me!' William reveals how Queen's procession brought back memories of Diana's funeral
Emotional mourners wait to see the Queen's coffin

‘An experience I’ll never forget’: Overwhelmed mourners weep after seeing Queen's coffin as queue reaches four miles
Andrew Marr visited Westminster Hall on Thursday.

Andrew Marr: Palace of Westminster is an 'entirely different place' as mourners pay respects to Queen in 'utter silence'
The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

8 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

8 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile