Andrew Marr: There's a multi-sided mutiny on the poop deck of HMS Britannia - poop everywhere in post-Brexit Britain

16 May 2023, 18:27

Tonight with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

There is a "multi-sided mutiny on the poop deck of HMS Britannia" following Brexit, Andrew Marr has said.

Opening LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter addressed Brexiteer Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit had failed and the subsequent impact it has had on Britain.

"It wasn't precisely what he said - lots of people up and down the country agree - it was who was saying it," said Andrew.

"And that, in case you didn't realise, was the former leader of UKIP and champion of Brexit, Mr Nigel Farage on BBC Newsnight last night. Quite a moment.

"A bit like Prince Harry coming out as a full-on republican or the Pope announcing he was finding the sermons of the late Ian Paisley increasingly persuasive.

"Inside the Conservative Party a ferocious argument about immigration, with the Home Secretary Suella Braverman so far off to the right she's almost disappeared beyond the horizon, has become the latest example of Brexiteers showing that they can't agree on what Brexit was really about.

"Remember, at the time of the referendum, we were told we could stop free movement of Europeans while staying happily in the single market - which we can't and we haven't."

Andrew continued: "Inside the Commons an attempt to simply obliterate all 4,000 retained EU laws by the end of the year, without proper parliamentary scrutiny - which I have to say I regard as bat-poo crazy - has been ditched by the formerly fiercely Brexity business secretary Kemi Badenoch.

"That led members of the hardcore Brexit European research group to say she’d scuppered her chances of ever leading the party.

"In short, my friends, they're turning on each other, this lot.

"There's a multi-sided mutiny on the poop deck of HMS Britannia - poop everywhere - as the post-Brexit economy continues to struggle and the polls show Britain, including many leave voters, no longer in favour of being out of the EU.

"As Rishi Sunak continues to struggle manfully to sort out the problems left behind by Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal - first the Northern Ireland protocol, then a migrants’ deal with France, and, today, the hoarse complaints of British farmers - I have to ask, have we finally reached the days of reckoning?

"And then there's the harder, longer range question still - if Brexit has failed, what should be done about it?"

