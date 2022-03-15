Hospital siege could be 'SS tactics' on another day of horror and hope in Ukraine

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Andrew Marr has accused Russia of "SS tactics" after taking 400 people hostage at an intensive care hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

His monologue on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr addressed the shocking actions of Russian troops in the besieged port, which has been devastated over recent days.

According to one human rights organisation, Russian soldiers are "threatening to shoot" at hostages who attempt to escape adding that "patients who risked escape from captivity returned with bullet wounds".

Andrew said: "Today’s menu contains the report that Russia is holding hostage the patients and medical staff of Mariupol hospital and shooting those trying to escape.

"If that's true, and the fog of war hangs over Ukraine, I think we could fairly call it SS tactics."

The SS was a powerful and greatly feared paramilitary organisation in Adolf Hitler's Nazi Germany.

Andrew also referenced the Polish, Czech and Slovenian prime ministers, who today bravely showed their support for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky by visiting him in Kyiv.

He said: "Today also witnessed the calm courage of three European prime ministers travelling to Kyiv to meet Zelensky in person."

He added: "Again there was the outstanding bravery of Russian women protesting about the war.

"Today, a woman standing outside Moscow's Christ the Saviour church with a small hand written poster reading simply thou shalt not kill, she was arrested of course."

