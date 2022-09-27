Labour 'on the edge of power' as Keir Starmer gave ‘speech of his lifetime', says Andrew Marr

27 September 2022, 18:32

By Christian Oliver

Andrew Marr says he is convinced that Labour will be in government at the next election after Keir Starmer's speech at the Labour Party conference.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In his opening monologue on Tonight with Andrew Marr, Andrew said: "Sitting in front of this mic, and reporting for you, I owe you my eyes, ears - and they’re very big ears - and my voice.

"But more important than any of that, I owe you my instinct, my gut judgement.

"And what I really think - and it’s going cause me lots of trouble at the Tory conference next week - is that this is a party now on the edge of power.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

"It is marching towards government and that is going to happen very quickly indeed.

"Now, this has been a party more united than any I can remember.

"Frankly, Keir Starmer gave the speech of his life time - he needed to and he did.

"It's been utterly an extraordinary day."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

Latest News

See more Latest News

'I'm John Prescott in a skirt': Angela Rayner says there will be 'trouble' if Keir Starmer does not make her deputy PM

'I'm John Prescott in a skirt': Angela Rayner says there will be 'trouble' if Keir Starmer does not make her deputy PM
Sussex Police have sparked fury after defending a transgender paedophile

Fury as Sussex Police defend trans paedophile who was jailed for sexually abusing seven children
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng leaving Downing Street

Kwasi Kwarteng 'confident' after mini-budget as Bank of England Chief warns of ‘significant’ response
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer says they would launch Great British Energy in their first year of government

'Great British Energy': Starmer pledges new nationalised firm to bring down bills

Angela Rayner told Andrew Marr comments made by Rupa Huq were "unacceptable"

'I don't know what was going on in her mind': Rayner brands Rupa Huq's comments about Chancellor 'unacceptable'
Three mystery leaks were discovered in the pipeline networks

Fears of sabotage after Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline hit by three 'unprecedented' explosions
Kier Starmer

Read in full: Kier Starmer speech at Labour conference

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra receives the award on stage of Eurovision Song Contest Final.

Liverpool and Glasgow will fight it out to host Eurovision 2023

Iain Dale Cross Queestion 27/09/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 27/09 | Watch LIVE

SF

LBC Caller: 'I live in fear of the police needing to help me...I don't trust them'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

9 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

9 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile