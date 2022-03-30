Marr: We're supposed to take PMQs seriously but they might as well just hurl custard tarts

30 March 2022, 18:06

Andrew Marr savaged PMQs
Andrew Marr savaged PMQs. Picture: LBC

By Will Taylor

Andrew Marr has savaged Prime Minister's Questions as an "infuriating, embarrassing torrent of bilge".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LBC's presenter said Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer should have just spent 10 minutes hurling “custard tarts” at each other, clown-style.

Speaking at the start of Wednesday’s Tonight with Andrew Marr, he questioned the point of the session if claims made during the weekly grilling have to be fact-checked constantly.

Andrew said: "So, we had Prime Minister's Questions today.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

"I'm not sure why. We're supposed to take it seriously but frankly had Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer spent 10 minutes throwing custard tarts at each other we would have learnt more.

"It was an infuriating, embarrassing torrent of bilge, I think embarrassing for the whole country by the way.

Read more: Police probe 600 cases in Shrewsbury maternity scandal after 201 babies needlessly died

"I'm sure that during it the Prime Minister said things that were true.

"I'm just not quite sure when. He talked about the biggest tax cut for 25 years. By any common sense measurement, hogwash, marsh gas and nightsoil.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"He accused the opposition leader Keir Starmer of wanting to take us back into the EU.

"Now, millions of people around the country may wish that was true but again, it's absolutely not.

"In private and in public, Keir Starmer has completely set himself against it. All this happens on a day when No 10 is still insisting that on those lockdown parties, no rules were broken.

"In which case – simple question – why has the police issued 20 fixed penalty notice fines? Are those fines for not breaking the law?

"Now I know lots of people will say 'oh, come on, don't be pious, it's the traditional, colourful to-and-fro of politics, democracy in the raw, all that.

"Well I'm not being pious, but after 40 minutes or so of torrential rhubarb and hooting nonsense I felt bored and very slightly irritated. Really, if we have to cross-check every syllable, what's the bleeding point?"

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tom performed with The Wanted for their last tour.

'Our hearts are broken': The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies aged 33
Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow

Heathrow left in chaos as British Airways experiences 'global IT failure'
Nicola Sturgeon is keeping laws on masks in place

Face masks to remain law in Scotland until Easter Monday

Boris Johnson suggested he did not recognise the number of 20 fines issued by Scotland Yard yesterday

Boris told he is 'toast' as he dodges Partygate questions

A two-year old boy has died in a dog attack

Two-year-old boy dies after being mauled by dog at a property in Worcestershire
The Dyson Zone has been six years in the making.

Dyson unveils bizarre headphones with air-purifying mask to protect owners from pollution
Boris Johnson has insisted he and the Chancellor are still 'tax-cutting Tories'

We are a tax-cutting government, insists Boris Johnson days before NI hike
Shan Warne's father Keith (far left) and his three children Brooke Warne (L) Jackson Warne (R) and Summer Warne paid tribute to the cricketing legend at his state memorial service.

Shane Warne: Heartbreaking tributes as world says final goodbye to cricketing legend
Sir Iain Duncan Smith told Andrew Marr Rishi Sunak would need to come back to MPs with more ideas

Sunak must offer new ideas to avoid dreaded 1970s-style stagflation, Duncan-Smith warns
Free parking will be axed for NHS staff at hospitals from Friday.

'Sick joke': Anger as free hospital parking for NHS staff axed from Friday

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile