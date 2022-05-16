Ripping up Northern Ireland protocol would be 'fraught with danger', says Andrew Marr

16 May 2022, 18:10

By Daisy Stephens

Andrew Marr has said that ripping up the Northern Ireland protocol would be "fraught with danger" and could damage Britain's international reputation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In his monologue on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, he said: "In the last half hour Boris Johnson has confirmed his plans for legislation to override the Northern Ireland protocol - part of an international treaty his government signed to help preserve peace in Northern Ireland.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

"The Prime minister's doing his best to pacify his critics in Washington, Brussels and Dublin, but this this is a moment fraught with danger -  not just for the people of Northern Ireland but for Britain's international reputation."

He went on: "Also in today's programme, we'll be getting reaction to the governor of the Bank of England predicting, and this is his word, 'apocalyptic' food price rises for everyone ahead, and I'll be talking to Jeremy Hunt, in his day Britain's longest serving Health Secretary, but who now describes the health service as a rogue system suffering from a cover-up culture and responsible for 150 avoidable deaths every week.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"Now, it's an open secret at Westminster that, when he feels the time is right, Mr Hunt may try to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

"So what kind of Prime Minister would he be?"

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Hunt admits he 'failed' by not fixing social care when he was Health Sec

Jeremy Hunt admits he 'failed' by not fixing social care when he was Health Sec
Northern Ireland politician Paula Bradshaw has told LBC she was "flabbergasted" that Boris Johnson "wasn't even aware" of the Stormont designation process of government in talks today.

Boris Johnson 'wasn't even aware' of Stormont electoral process, NI politician claims
Jake Daniels (right) has come out as gay.

Blackpool star Jake Daniels becomes first current British footballer to come out as gay
Callum Wheeler has been found guilty of murdering Julia James

Man found guilty of murdering PCSO Julia James while she was walking her dog in Kent
Sir Keir said he would resign if fined by Durham Constabulary

'Everything is on the line' by offering to resign if fined says Starmer
Teen ambulance driver Liam Gallimore has won £20,000 in a discrimination claim after he was subject to homophobic abuse.

Teen ambulance worker subjected to 'torrent' of homophobic abuse awarded £20,000
Babis Anagnostopolou has been found guilty of murdering his wife Caroline Crouch.

Greek pilot found guilty of murdering Brit wife Caroline Crouch and hanging their dog
Food shortages could force at third of fish and chip shops to close, the National Federation of Fish Friers has warned.

Third of fish and chip shops could face closure over food shortages
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/05 | Watch again

Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city

Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile