Ripping up Northern Ireland protocol would be 'fraught with danger', says Andrew Marr

By Daisy Stephens

Andrew Marr has said that ripping up the Northern Ireland protocol would be "fraught with danger" and could damage Britain's international reputation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In his monologue on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, he said: "In the last half hour Boris Johnson has confirmed his plans for legislation to override the Northern Ireland protocol - part of an international treaty his government signed to help preserve peace in Northern Ireland.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

"The Prime minister's doing his best to pacify his critics in Washington, Brussels and Dublin, but this this is a moment fraught with danger - not just for the people of Northern Ireland but for Britain's international reputation."

He went on: "Also in today's programme, we'll be getting reaction to the governor of the Bank of England predicting, and this is his word, 'apocalyptic' food price rises for everyone ahead, and I'll be talking to Jeremy Hunt, in his day Britain's longest serving Health Secretary, but who now describes the health service as a rogue system suffering from a cover-up culture and responsible for 150 avoidable deaths every week.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"Now, it's an open secret at Westminster that, when he feels the time is right, Mr Hunt may try to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

"So what kind of Prime Minister would he be?"