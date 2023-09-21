Tax cuts are "virtually impossible" Chancellor tells LBC despite interest rates being held at 5.25%

21 September 2023, 16:53

Listen to Andrew Marr's full interview with the Chancellor tonight on Global Player from 6pm

Jeremy Hunt says even after interest rates being held at 5.25% tax cuts are "impossible"

By Abbie Reynolds

The UK's long term debt is now higher than it was at the spring budget so - even after the Bank of England's action today - tax cuts are off the table, Jeremy Hunt tells LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr questioned The Chancellor of the Exchequer over the government's response to interest rates being held at 5.25%.

The Bank of England has been hiking interest rates since December 2021 as inflation ran rampant, with surges in the price of energy and food.

But on Thursday, policymakers at the bank paused their recent habit of increasing rates.

"One of the consequences of interest rates being held at 5.25% is that government borrowing is going to be less than it might otherwise have been," Andrew began.

"The Resolution Foundation suggests you are going to be £11 billion better off than you were in March and already people are saying, 'Aha, headroom for tax cuts'."

Read more: 'We are finally starting to win this battle': Chancellor says the 'plan is working' as interest rate stays at 5.25%

Read morE: Bank of England keeps interest rates at 5.25% after 14 consecutive rises as inflation unexpectedly slows

Jeremy Hunt refuted this suggestion, saying: "I really, really wish it was true but unfortunately it just isn't. If you look at what we are having to pay for our long-term debt, it is higher now than it is at the spring budget. I wish it wasn't it makes life extremely difficult, it makes tax cuts virtually impossible.

"And it means I will have, frankly, another set of very difficult decisions."

The Chancellor also told LBC he believes "we are finally starting to win this battle" against inflation, but "the fight against inflation never happens in a straight line".

Read more: 'We are finally starting to win this battle': Chancellor says the 'plan is working' as interest rate stays at 5.25%

"All I would say is that if we do want those long-term debt costs to come down, then we need to stick to this plan to get inflation down," he said.

"To get interest rates down I don't know when that's going to happen but I don't think it's going to happen before the Autumn Statement on November 22nd, alas."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sophie Turner is suing her ex Joe Jonas to try and have their children brought to the UK

Sophie Turner sues ex husband Joe Jonas to try and have their two children moved to England
The Bank of England kept interest rates at 5.25%

'We are finally starting to win this battle': Chancellor says the 'plan is working' as interest rate stays at 5.25%
11 more Wetherspoons are closing down

Last orders for 11 more Wetherspoons pubs after 33 close already this year - is your local next?
Both parents and pupils took part in the protest

Protest erupts over school's 'prison rules' as students suspended for being two minutes late and asking to use toilet
Strictly star Amy Dowden shares emotional video showing her having her hair shaved amid cancer battle

'The hardest step': Strictly star Amy Dowden breaks down as family help shave off her hair amid cancer treatment
A Ulez camera van was ticketed

Ulez camera van given parking ticket after eagle-eyed driver spots it parked illegally in south London
Police and large groups of young people in Oxford Circus hours after the mass TikTok crime was due to take place.

Oxford Street TikTok chaos which saw 'hundreds of youths' descend cost Met Police over £100,000
Rupert Murdoch is stepping down and his son Lauchlan will become sole chairman of both companies

Nick Ferrari is 'shocked with a small s' as Rupert Murdoch steps down

Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/09 | Watch Again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

21 days ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

8 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile