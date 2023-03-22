'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

22 March 2023, 07:51 | Updated: 22 March 2023, 08:47

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have been clear on what the lockdown rules were as he made them.

Andrew Marr had asked him what about he made of the former Prime Minister's defence that "he didn't quite understand what was going on and I misled the commons but not knowingly".

"Why is he in trouble over that - is it because he hasn't corrected it?" Andrew asked.

"His argument...he didn't quite understand the events were a breach of the rules - but they were his rules!" Mr Hodges replied.

"There is not a single person in the country who should have been more cognisant of what the lockdown rules were than Boris", he added.

READ MORE: Read it in full: Boris Johnson's Partygate defence revealed

The columnist also mentioned that people would be hearing a lot of "Harriet Harman's a bent judge, Dominic Cummings is out to get him, the [Privileges] Committee generally is out to get him", and Andrew added that some of his supporters have been "describing it as a kangaroo court".

Mr Hodges said: "Simply look at the photo which was included in the Sue Gray report, in which Boris is standing there in a room surrounded by half empty alcohol bottles...and is raising a glass."

"Anybody who was part of lockdown only needs to look at that photo...I cannot believe anybody objectively looking at that photo could come to any other conclusion than that was a breach of rules at the time", he said.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson accepts he misled Commons with ‘half-baked’ account on lockdown rules but says he acted ‘in good faith’

This comes after the former Prime Minister said that "there is no evidence at all that supports an allegation that I intentionally or recklessly misled the House".

He will be facing the Committee this afternoon.

