Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

1 November 2022, 19:32

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ian Williams - Author of Fire of The Dragon: China's New Cold War. Also a former foreign correspondent in China and the Far East for Channel 4 and NBC
  • Carmen Lau - Exiled ex-pro-democratic District Councillor of Hong Kong who has been warning fellow exiles of the dangers of these police stations
  • Alicia Kearns - Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton, who brought the Urgent Question to the Commons
  • Kerry McCarthy - Shadow Climate Change Minister and Labour MP
    Simon Sebag Montefiore - Historian and author of 'Jerusalem: The Biography' and 'The World: A Family History of Humanity'
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Christine Hamilton - Author and media personality who came third in 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here' in 2002
    Lembit Opik - Former Liberal Democrat MP who appeared on "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here' in 2010

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

