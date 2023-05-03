Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
3 May 2023, 14:11
Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/05 | Watch Again
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ed Miliband - Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change and Net Zero and Labour MP for Doncaster North
- Kelly Beaver - CEO of IpsosUK
- Baroness Jenny Jones - Green Party peer and a former Deputy Mayor of London
- Professor Dame Anne-Marie Rafferty - Former President of the Royal College of Nursing (2019-21), former Dean of the Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, and now a Professor of Nursing Policy at King's College London
- Alex Salmond - Leader of the Alba Party, former First Minister of Scotland and former leader of the SNP
- Dr Hayleigh Bosher - Associate Dean of Intellectual Property Law at Brunel University and presenter of the podcast 'Whose Song is it Anyway?'
