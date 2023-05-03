Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/05 | Watch Again

3 May 2023, 14:11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/05 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ed Miliband - Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change and Net Zero and Labour MP for Doncaster North
  • Kelly Beaver - CEO of IpsosUK
  • Baroness Jenny Jones - Green Party peer and a former Deputy Mayor of London
  • Professor Dame Anne-Marie Rafferty - Former President of the Royal College of Nursing (2019-21), former Dean of the Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, and now a Professor of Nursing Policy at King's College London
  • Alex Salmond - Leader of the Alba Party, former First Minister of Scotland and former leader of the SNP
  • Dr Hayleigh Bosher - Associate Dean of Intellectual Property Law at Brunel University and presenter of the podcast 'Whose Song is it Anyway?'

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

