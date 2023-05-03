Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/05 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Ed Miliband - Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change and Net Zero and Labour MP for Doncaster North

Kelly Beaver - CEO of IpsosUK

Baroness Jenny Jones - Green Party peer and a former Deputy Mayor of London

Professor Dame Anne-Marie Rafferty - Former President of the Royal College of Nursing (2019-21), former Dean of the Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, and now a Professor of Nursing Policy at King's College London

Alex Salmond - Leader of the Alba Party, former First Minister of Scotland and former leader of the SNP

Dr Hayleigh Bosher - Associate Dean of Intellectual Property Law at Brunel University and presenter of the podcast 'Whose Song is it Anyway?'

