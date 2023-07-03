Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/07 | Watch again

3 July 2023, 19:48

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/07

By Anna Fox

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Andrew O'Neill - Secondary Headteacher of the Year in 2022
  • Dame Rachel De Souza - Children's Commissioner for England
  • Sir Michael Wilshaw - Former Chief Inspector of Ofsted
  • Henry Riley - LBC's reporter who was at the launch today
  • Sophie Pedder - Paris Bureau Chief at the Economist
  • Admiral Rob Baeur - Chair of the Military Committee of NATO
  • Dr Paul Dorfman - Associate Fellow in the Science Policy Research Unit at the University of Sussex & Chair of the Nuclear Consulting Group
  • Michael Kill - Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association who is a co-signatory of the letter threatening legal action against the government
  • Magnus Linklater - Former Scotland Editor at the Times

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

