Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/07 | Watch again
3 July 2023, 19:48
Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/07
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Andrew O'Neill - Secondary Headteacher of the Year in 2022
- Dame Rachel De Souza - Children's Commissioner for England
- Sir Michael Wilshaw - Former Chief Inspector of Ofsted
- Henry Riley - LBC's reporter who was at the launch today
- Sophie Pedder - Paris Bureau Chief at the Economist
- Admiral Rob Baeur - Chair of the Military Committee of NATO
- Dr Paul Dorfman - Associate Fellow in the Science Policy Research Unit at the University of Sussex & Chair of the Nuclear Consulting Group
- Michael Kill - Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association who is a co-signatory of the letter threatening legal action against the government
- Magnus Linklater - Former Scotland Editor at the Times
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/