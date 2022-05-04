Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/05 | Watch again
4 May 2022, 20:48
You can watch Tuesday night's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Jack Monroe: Food Writer and Campaigner
- Martin Lewis: Founder, Money Saving Expert
- Carla Denyer: Co-Leader of the Green Party
- Charles Grant: Director for the Centre of European Reform
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/