Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/10 | Watch again

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Live from the Tory party conference, Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sir Iain Duncan-Smith, Former Leader of the Conservative Party (2001-2003), former Cabinet Minister (2010-2016), and Conservative MP for Chingford and Wood Green

Ben Kentish, LBC’s Westminster Editor Robert Halfon, Conservative MP for Harlow & Chair of the Education Select Committee

David Davis, Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden, Former Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union

Kirsty Buchanan, Former Special Advisor to Liz Truss when she was Justice Secretary

Pippa Crerar, Political Editor at The Guardian

Stephen Bush, Associate Editor of the Financial Times

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/