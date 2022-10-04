Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/10 | Watch again
4 October 2022, 21:15
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Live from the Tory party conference, Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Sir Iain Duncan-Smith, Former Leader of the Conservative Party (2001-2003), former Cabinet Minister (2010-2016), and Conservative MP for Chingford and Wood Green
- Ben Kentish, LBC’s Westminster Editor Robert Halfon, Conservative MP for Harlow & Chair of the Education Select Committee
- David Davis, Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden, Former Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union
- Kirsty Buchanan, Former Special Advisor to Liz Truss when she was Justice Secretary
- Pippa Crerar, Political Editor at The Guardian
- Stephen Bush, Associate Editor of the Financial Times
