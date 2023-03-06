Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/03 | Watch Again

6 March 2023, 20:58

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Sir Robert Buckland - Former Justice Secretary and Welsh Secretary - Conservative MP for South Swindon
  • Will Walden - Former Communications Director for Boris Johnson (2012-16)
  • Mick Mulvaney - Former Acting Chief of Staff to President Donald Trump
  • Tobias Ellwood - Chair of the Defence Select Committee and MP for Bournemouth East
  • Joseph Stiglitz - Nobel Laureate Economist
  • Vicky Spratt - Housing Correspondent at the I Newspaper and author of 'Tenants: The People on the Frontline of the Housing Emergency'
  • Dr Emily Mitchell - From the Department of Zoology at Cambridge

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

