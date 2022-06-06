Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

6 June 2022, 19:27

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and Conservative MP for Spelthorne

David Davis, Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden, former Cabinet Secretary and former Chairman of the Conservative Party

Iain Dale, LBC Presenter

Emily Thornberry, Shadow Attorney General and Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury

Helen Pidd, North of England Editor for the Guardian who joins us from Bury North, the most marginal seat in the UK

Chris Curtis, Head of Political Polling at Opinium

Professor Tim Bale, Professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London and author of “The Conservative party from Thatcher to Cameron"

Fraser Nelson, Editor of the Spectator

Jenni Russell, Times Columnist

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Davis says it's 'possible' Boris could lose confidence vote

David Davis says it's 'possible' Boris could lose confidence vote
Andrew Marr said the Tories will have to vote on whether they want 'chaos'

Tories can either stick with disgrace or vote for chaos, says Andrew Marr
Kwasi Kwarteng has refused to rule himself out of a leadership contest

Business Sec refuses to rule himself out of Tory leadership race if PM loses vote
Kate's unseen pics of Jubilee weekend

Kate shares unseen pictures of 'fantastic' Jubilee weekend and jokes about Louis
Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening

Iain Dale's analysis: Tory infighting must stop if they want a chance at the next election
Monkeypox symptoms include lesions on an infected person's hands

UK monkeypox infections increase by 77 bringing total cases to 302
Six-year-old Corey Aughey drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Majorca

Tributes paid after boy, six, drowns in Majorcan pool

Police make six arrests after Indian rap star Sidhu Moose Wala gunned down

Six arrested after Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot 28 times amid gang war
Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote in his leadership of the Conservative Party this evening.

Watch the extraordinary moment news of Boris Johnson confidence vote was broken on LBC
James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile