Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/03 | Watch Again

10 March 2022, 07:34

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Jeremy Hunt - Chair of the Health Select Committee, Former Health Secretary and Former Foreign Secretary

Pippa Crerar - Political Editor at the Daily Mirror

David Lammy - Shadow Foreign Secretary and Labour MP for Tottenham

Viljar Lubi - Estonian Ambassador to the UK

Arkady Ostrovsky - Russia Editor at the Economist and Author of 'The Invention of Russia: From Gorbachev's Freedom to Putin's War'

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

"Wali" has deployed to Ukraine to join its "foreign legion"

Deadly Canadian sniper 'Wali' joins Ukraine foreign legion to fight Putin's invaders
Scouts are manning the refugee driver registration in Poland.

Fears Ukrainians can be exploited by human traffickers as Boy Scouts man make-shift desks
Up to four British soldiers are feared to have gone to help the Ukrainian army as Russia continues to attack

Brit soldiers have 'disobeyed orders and gone AWOL' to fight in Ukraine
The fearsome TOS-1A weapon system has been used in Ukraine

Ukraine: Russia admits using fearsome thermobaric bomb that can vaporise human bodies
Zelenskyy reiterated calls for a no-fly zone

'Millions' could die if the West doesn't impose a no-fly zone, Zelenskyy warns
Extinction Rebellion will block UK oil refineries

Extinction Rebellion to block UK oil refineries as petrol hits £2 a litre at London pumps
Hannah Harris, 23, has been sentenced to six years.

Female teaching assistant jailed for having sex with pupil, 14, in supermarket car park
Former PM David Cameron says he would put his trust in Minister for Refugees Richard Harrington

David Cameron calls on Govt to make visa system easier for Ukrainian refugees
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/03 | Watch again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile