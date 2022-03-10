Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/03 | Watch Again
10 March 2022, 07:34
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Jeremy Hunt - Chair of the Health Select Committee, Former Health Secretary and Former Foreign Secretary
Pippa Crerar - Political Editor at the Daily Mirror
David Lammy - Shadow Foreign Secretary and Labour MP for Tottenham
Viljar Lubi - Estonian Ambassador to the UK
Arkady Ostrovsky - Russia Editor at the Economist and Author of 'The Invention of Russia: From Gorbachev's Freedom to Putin's War'
