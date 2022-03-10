Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/03 | Watch Again

By EJ Ward

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Jeremy Hunt - Chair of the Health Select Committee, Former Health Secretary and Former Foreign Secretary

Pippa Crerar - Political Editor at the Daily Mirror

David Lammy - Shadow Foreign Secretary and Labour MP for Tottenham

Viljar Lubi - Estonian Ambassador to the UK

Arkady Ostrovsky - Russia Editor at the Economist and Author of 'The Invention of Russia: From Gorbachev's Freedom to Putin's War'

