Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11
9 November 2023, 19:24 | Updated: 9 November 2023, 19:28
Tonight with Andrew Marr: Watch again 09/11
Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Sir Craig Oliver - Former Director of Politics and Communications in David Cameron's Number 10 and host of the podcast 'Desperately Seeking Wisdom' on Global Player
Sir Bob Neill - Conservative MP for Bromley and Chislehurst and Chair of the Commons Justice Committee
Stephen Flynn - SNP MP and Leader of the Party in Westminster
Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
Kim Sengupta - Defence and Diplomatic Editor for The Independent who joins us from Tel Aviv
Dr Susan Kolhaas - Executive Director of Research & Partnerships at Alzheimer's Research UK
Jason Solomons - Film Critic and Broadcaster
Alan Rusbrigder - Editor of Prospect Magazine and former Editor-in-Chief of the Guardian
Kate Ferguson - Political Editor of the Sun on Sunday
