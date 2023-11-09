Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr: Watch again 09/11

By Amelia Frei

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sir Craig Oliver - Former Director of Politics and Communications in David Cameron's Number 10 and host of the podcast 'Desperately Seeking Wisdom' on Global Player

Sir Bob Neill - Conservative MP for Bromley and Chislehurst and Chair of the Commons Justice Committee

Stephen Flynn - SNP MP and Leader of the Party in Westminster

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

Kim Sengupta - Defence and Diplomatic Editor for The Independent who joins us from Tel Aviv

Dr Susan Kolhaas - Executive Director of Research & Partnerships at Alzheimer's Research UK

Jason Solomons - Film Critic and Broadcaster

Alan Rusbrigder - Editor of Prospect Magazine and former Editor-in-Chief of the Guardian

Kate Ferguson - Political Editor of the Sun on Sunday

