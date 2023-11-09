Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

9 November 2023, 19:24 | Updated: 9 November 2023, 19:28

Tonight with Andrew Marr: Watch again 09/11

By Amelia Frei

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sir Craig Oliver - Former Director of Politics and Communications in David Cameron's Number 10 and host of the podcast 'Desperately Seeking Wisdom' on Global Player

Sir Bob Neill - Conservative MP for Bromley and Chislehurst and Chair of the Commons Justice Committee

Stephen Flynn - SNP MP and Leader of the Party in Westminster

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

Kim Sengupta - Defence and Diplomatic Editor for The Independent who joins us from Tel Aviv

Dr Susan Kolhaas - Executive Director of Research & Partnerships at Alzheimer's Research UK

Jason Solomons - Film Critic and Broadcaster

Alan Rusbrigder - Editor of Prospect Magazine and former Editor-in-Chief of the Guardian

Kate Ferguson - Political Editor of the Sun on Sunday

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

November is going to be wet and windy, the Met Office has predicted

November could be 'wettest on record' as washout Autumn continues

Lincoln Christmas market has been scrapped

UK's oldest Christmas market closes because it's too popular, leaving locals devastated

The migrants were "screaming for help".

'I am finished': Haunting final words of migrants whose boat capsized in the English Channel, killing 27
Calls are growing for Rishi Sunak to fire Suella Braverman over her comments about the Palestine march

Calls grow for Suella Braverman to be fired over police bias comments, despite backing from Rishi Sunak
Former Home Secretary Priti Patel

Lockdown rules were confusing and £10,000 fines disproportionate, Priti Patel tells Covid Inquiry
Luis Manuel Díaz is reported to be in good health.

Liverpool star Luis Díaz' dad freed by Colombian guerrillas after 12 days in captivity

45-year-old Benjamin Agyemang,

'I wasn't allowed to speak to anybody': Teenager kept in south London flat for years by musician who sold girls for sex
Steve Wozniak

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak 'rushed to hospital' in Mexico after 'possible stroke'

The video has now been viewed over 4.1 million times.

London TikToker stages 'embarrassing' stunt in busy A&E, throwing herself on the floor and screaming 'I'm dying'
It does not mean a full ceasefire will come into effect

Israel to begin four-hour 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza but 'no chance' of ceasefire, Biden says

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

2 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

10 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile