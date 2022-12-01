Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

1 December 2022, 20:55

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Robert Colville - Director of the Centre for Policy Studies

David Simmonds - Conservative MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner and Chair of the APPG on Housing and Planning

Ian Blackford - Outgoing leader of the SNP in Westminster and MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber

Paul McNamee - Editor of The Big Issue

Annie Zaleski - Music journalist and author who has documented ten of Christine's greatest hits for The Guardian

Lord Jeffrey Archer - Former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party

Emily Sheffield - Columnist at The Evening Standard and the newspaper's former Editor (2020-21) - who is a regular contributor on LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

People 'eating pet food' and 'heating meals on radiators and candles' as families struggle with soaring costs
David Fuller pleaded guilty to more sexual offences

Families of dead women abused by mortuary monster David Fuller will get six-figure NHS payouts
Harry Maguire was mocked in Ghana

'The economic Harry Maguire': England star used in Ghanaian parliament debate to mock vice-president
1

History makers! All-female referee team take charge of Costa Rica vs Germany in World Cup first
Matt Hancock says ministers argued over a 'bonkers' plan to free thousands of prisoners

'Bonkers' plan to release thousands of prisoners during lockdown went round Government, Hancock claims
1

House prices see biggest drop for two years as growth slows sharply

William and Kate were smiling despite a backdrop of woes

Smiling Wills and Kate greet cheering US crowds despite Harry and Meghan's Netflix trailer and racism row
Joanne Shreeves is accused of hurling cement over the fence at her neighbour

Daughter of ex-Tottenham boss Peter Shreeves 'hurled wet cement at her neighbours 'during hate campaign
Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: 'Tories looking to scrap housing targets are in a war of the old and the wealthy against the rest'
‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

11 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

11 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile