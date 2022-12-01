Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again
1 December 2022, 20:55
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Robert Colville - Director of the Centre for Policy Studies
David Simmonds - Conservative MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner and Chair of the APPG on Housing and Planning
Ian Blackford - Outgoing leader of the SNP in Westminster and MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber
Paul McNamee - Editor of The Big Issue
Annie Zaleski - Music journalist and author who has documented ten of Christine's greatest hits for The Guardian
Lord Jeffrey Archer - Former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party
Emily Sheffield - Columnist at The Evening Standard and the newspaper's former Editor (2020-21) - who is a regular contributor on LBC