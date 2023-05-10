Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/05 | Watch again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
10 May 2023
Tonight with Andrew Marr
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Robert Jenrick - Minister of State for Immigration and Conservative MP for Newark
Stephen Flynn - Westminster Leader of the SNP
Chris Huhne - Former Liberal Democrat Cabinet Member in the Coalition government who was involved in the negotiations in 2010
Victor Gao - Media Spokesperson for the Chinese Communist Party
Mick Mulvaney - Former Acting Chief of Staff to President Donald Trump
Alan Rusbridger - Editor of Prospect Magazine and former Editor of The Guardian
Danny Shaw - Policing and criminal justice commentator
