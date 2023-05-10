Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/05 | Watch again

10 May 2023, 20:06

10/05 ANDREW MARR

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Robert Jenrick - Minister of State for Immigration and Conservative MP for Newark

Stephen Flynn - Westminster Leader of the SNP

Chris Huhne - Former Liberal Democrat Cabinet Member in the Coalition government who was involved in the negotiations in 2010

Victor Gao - Media Spokesperson for the Chinese Communist Party

Mick Mulvaney - Former Acting Chief of Staff to President Donald Trump

Alan Rusbridger - Editor of Prospect Magazine and former Editor of The Guardian

Danny Shaw - Policing and criminal justice commentator

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

