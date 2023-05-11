Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch again
11 May 2023, 19:25
Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr 11/05
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Paul Johnson - Director of the IFS
Martin Lewis - Money-Saving Expert
Lord Michael Heseltine - Former Conservative Deputy Prime Minister
Andy Burnham - Mayor of Greater Manchester
Bianca Jagger - Founder and President of the Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation
Waldemar Januszczak - Art Critic and Documentary Producer
Andrew Fisher - Former Senior Policy Advisor for Jeremy Corbyn, who wrote the 2017 and 2019 Labour manifestos, and a columnist for the 'i' newspaper
Cat Neilan - Political Editor of Tortoise Media
Chris Hope - Associate Politics Editor at the Daily Telegraph and Presenter of Chopper's Politics Podcast
