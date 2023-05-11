Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch again

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr 11/05

By Anna Fox

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Paul Johnson - Director of the IFS

Martin Lewis - Money-Saving Expert

Lord Michael Heseltine - Former Conservative Deputy Prime Minister

Andy Burnham - Mayor of Greater Manchester

Bianca Jagger - Founder and President of the Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation

Waldemar Januszczak - Art Critic and Documentary Producer

Andrew Fisher - Former Senior Policy Advisor for Jeremy Corbyn, who wrote the 2017 and 2019 Labour manifestos, and a columnist for the 'i' newspaper

Cat Neilan - Political Editor of Tortoise Media

Chris Hope - Associate Politics Editor at the Daily Telegraph and Presenter of Chopper's Politics Podcast

