Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/07 | Watch again
11 July 2023, 19:12
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
- Danny Shaw - Home Affairs and Crime Commentator - and Former BBC Home
- David Aaronovitch - Broadcaster and journalist
- Francesca Cociani - Associate at Hodge Jones Allen solicitors who regularly represents those accused of sexual offences including where privacy is an issue
- John Bolton - Former US National Security Adviser and a former US Ambassador to the United Nations
- Merryn Somerset-Webb - Senior Columnist at Bloomberg and Ex-Editor in Chief at Moneyweek
- Alan Rusbridger - Editor of Prospect Magazine and former Editor of The Guardian
- Matthew Parris - Columnist at The Times
