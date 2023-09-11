Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/09 | Watch Again

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr | 11/09/23

By Anna Fox

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

David Lammy: Shadow Foreign Secretary and

Dr Dan Lomas: Assistant Professor at the University of Nottingham who specialises in espionage and is writing an upcoming book on security vetting

Victor Gao: Former translator to the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping and vice president of the Centre for China and globalization. Victor is widely described as a spokesperson for CCP

Professor Nancy Puccinelli: Retail Lab Director and Professor of Marketing at the University of Bath

Paul Nowak: General Secretary of the TUC

Lord Nigel Crisp: Former Chief Executive of NHS England

Robert Lwellyn: TV presenter and host of the Fully Charged electric vehicle programme on YouTube

Damian Groves: Elite Cyclist who travelled to Poland to retrieve his stolen bikes after police said there wasn't enough evidence

