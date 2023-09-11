Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/09 | Watch Again

11 September 2023, 19:56

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr | 11/09/23

By Anna Fox

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • David Lammy: Shadow Foreign Secretary and
  • Dr Dan Lomas: Assistant Professor at the University of Nottingham who specialises in espionage and is writing an upcoming book on security vetting
  • Victor Gao: Former translator to the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping and vice president of the Centre for China and globalization. Victor is widely described as a spokesperson for CCP
  • Professor Nancy Puccinelli: Retail Lab Director and Professor of Marketing at the University of Bath
  • Paul Nowak: General Secretary of the TUC
  • Lord Nigel Crisp: Former Chief Executive of NHS England
  • Robert Lwellyn: TV presenter and host of the Fully Charged electric vehicle programme on YouTube
  • Damian Groves: Elite Cyclist who travelled to Poland to retrieve his stolen bikes after police said there wasn't enough evidence

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

CQ

Andrew Marr on Monday

'A Chinese spy in Parliament could be a huge own goal by Beijing,' says Andrew Marr

